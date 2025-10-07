OmegaTipsters Revived as a Flagship Platform in GSH Online Media’s Expansion Strategy

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmegaTipsters , an iGaming platform established in 2016, has been relaunched by its current owner, GSH Online Media . The platform has evolved into a complete hub that aims to enhance user experiences through its state-of-the-art technological model.

GSH Online Media has retooled OmegaTipsters, bringing it onto a modern and redesigned platform. The company’s specialty lies in the online gaming sector, and relaunching OmegaTipsters marks a crucial step toward the sports betting market.

This relaunch aligns with the principles of GSH Online Media’s campaign to redevelop and improve its platforms.

With OmegaTipsters, the firm focuses on providing versatility for various user preferences while emphasizing responsible gambling and an educational approach.

A Versatile Hub for iGaming Enthusiasts

OmegaTipsters initially focused on providing betting tips, hence its name. With the relaunch of its website, the platform has introduced a range of features designed to enhance the user experience.

Its versatility enables it to serve as a helpful center for both sports betting and casino gaming enthusiasts. Apart from its original service of betting tips, it provides the following:

Association football odds for numerous competitions, teams, and betting markets.

A curated list that aggregates online casinos and bookmakers .

. Collection of betting offers and casino bonuses from the operators listed on OmegaTipsters.

It provides a state-of-the-art filtering system for operators and offers features that encourage personalized searches.

Social tournaments that offer completely free gameplay, providing varied real-money prizes.

that offer completely free gameplay, providing varied real-money prizes. Expert-driven informational content that aligns with responsible gambling principles.

GSH Online Media CEO, Viorel Stan , Comments on the Relaunch

"Witnessing the relaunch of OmegaTipsters feels like a personal milestone. While our company prides itself on its growth and scalability, thanks to our presence in the casino gaming sector, I have a personal connection to the world of sports. Acquiring, redesigning, and perfecting OmegaTipsters allows us to diversify our portfolio and become more viable in the sports niche. I am thankful and proud of my team’s effort and competitive drive, allowing us to continue to expand!"

About OmegaTipsters

OmegaTipsters is an iGaming hub that provides betting tips , promotional offers for sports betting and casino gaming, social tournaments, and informative content written and curated by veritable experts in the field.

It’s a platform that aggregates various offerings from the digital gaming market for the free usage of its users, promoting efficient and responsible play.