SlotsCalendar Unveils Major Redesign to Enhance User Experience

BUCHAREST, Romania, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SlotsCalendar , an industry-leading digital platform in iGaming, has announced its redesign. It marks a visual overhaul that builds on its sustained success and brings enhancements to its user experience.

The platform’s redesign leverages a proprietary technological structure developed in-house by GSH Online Media, the owner of SlotsCalendar. It refreshes its presentation, retains its formula, and continues to provide more opportunities for scalability.

Its changes implement new methods of servicing users, providing them with additional functionality. It also continues to steer them toward informed and responsible gaming, utilizing the platform’s full capabilities.

Improving an Already Market-Leading Model

SlotsCalendar is a flagship brand of GSH Online Media. Since the platform is an established and highly accomplished name in the industry, the redesign is complementary rather than a radical departure from the previous model. The primary changes include:

Fluid and better navigability, powered by an internally developed platform that guarantees seamless loading times.

New aesthetic enhancements, provided by a redesign effort consistent with SlotsCalendar’s signature style.

Search personalization, made possible by an intricate filtration system that allows users to comb through an immense database of casino bonuses and bonus codes .

and . Easier and more direct access to the portal of social tournaments that the brand hosts.

These changes aim to add even more functionality to a model that emphasizes transparency and efficiency.

Its aggregation efforts, coupled with expert-driven assessments created through a rigorous review methodology , ensure the prevalence of helpful information and seamless access.

GSH Online Media CEO, Viorel Stan , Contextualizes the Redesign

‘SlotsCalendar is more than our standard-bearer—it’s a symbol of our company’s stability, drive for innovation, and commitment to enhancing the user experience. Fusing SlotsCalendar with our state-of-the-art platform and introducing this redesign to our audience is a moment of tremendous pride that will continue to drive us. I am deeply grateful for the outstanding work that our team has accomplished. It hasn’t been easy, but it will be worth it!’

About SlotsCalendar

SlotsCalendar is a reputable, industry-leading iGaming brand that serves as a hub for free slot gameplay , offers an extensive database of casino operators and their promotions, provides curatorial assistance through reviews, and hosts cost-free social tournaments.

Powered by a team of experts in the online gaming field, SlotsCalendar strives to enhance user experiences and promote responsible gaming.

