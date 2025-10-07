Old Glory Bank Brings Disputes In-House by Deploying Quavo’s Dispute Solution in Only 46 Days

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading disputes technology partner and trusted advisor for financial institutions, has partnered with Old Glory Bank to transform and scale its dispute management process. Old Glory Bank wanted a better experience for their customers, and they chose Quavo. In just 46 days, Old Glory Bank deployed Quavo’s QFD® platform accelerating its mission to deliver secure, efficient, and most importantly, customer-centric banking experiences through modern technology.

The announcement follows Old Glory Bank’s recent recognition by CIO Insights as “a rising leader that has captured the attention of the financial world with its bold vision, rapid growth, and modern approach to banking.”

“We were looking for a proven partner who could do more than just handle disputes. We needed a solution that would bring speed, accuracy, and transparency to a process that directly impacts both our accountholders and our employees,” said Andrea Valentin, Old Glory Bank’s Senior Vice President. “Quavo delivered on that promise with our deployment in just 46 days. Their great platform not only automates regulatory compliance but also improves auditability and elevates the overall experience for our great customers and team members.”

Quavo’s flagship solution, QFD®, is an agentic AI platform built exclusively for financial institutions to streamline the entire dispute lifecycle. The platform delivers a compliant, scalable experience, enabling institutions to act quickly and accurately while empowering consumers with transparency and control. Designed to meet institutions where they are, QFD can be configured to address specific pain points, align with organizational goals from day one, and leave room to grow ensuring long-term success and adaptability.

“Old Glory Bank’s forward-thinking customer-first approach aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify and modernize dispute management,” said David Chmielewski, Quavo’s CPO & Co-Founder. “By embracing AI-powered automation, they’re empowering their teams to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time working directly with customers. We’re excited to partner with Old Glory Bank and support their growth as we scale together.”

Together, Quavo and Old Glory Bank are setting a new standard for dispute resolution, one that prioritizes operational efficiency, regulatory confidence, and better banking experiences.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com.

About Old Glory Bank

Old Glory Bank is an FDIC-insured bank that offers the best mobile banking solutions for consumers and businesses, from sea to shining sea. Old Glory Bank is committed to protecting the Privacy, Security, and Liberty of all Americans and serving those who feel marginalized for believing in the greatness of our country. Old Glory Bank was co-founded by some of the leading voices representing freedom and patriotism, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Ben Carson; Radio and Television Personality Larry Elder; country music superstar, TV host, and entrepreneur John Rich; and former two-term Governor of Oklahoma, Mary Fallin-Christensen. Mr. Sean Spicer serves on the Board of Directors of Old Glory Bank. Visit www.oldglorybank.com. We Stand with You. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

