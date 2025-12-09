Seacoast Bank and Quavo Partner to Enhance Dispute Operations and Reduce Fraud Losses

WILMINGTON, Del., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. (“Quavo”), the leading agentic AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions, today announced a new partnership with Seacoast Bank. This collaboration brings a best-in-class dispute management solution to Seacoast Bank, designed to streamline operations, protect against fraud, and enhance the customer experience.

Seacoast Bank, the banking subsidiary of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) and one of Florida’s largest community banks, sought a partner to streamline their dispute process, strengthen compliance with Reg E, reduce fraud losses, and scale operations efficiently. Quavo delivers the infrastructure and expertise community banks need to expand dispute operations and deliver a simplified, user-friendly experience for both employees and customers.

“We’re always looking for ways to simplify processes and support a seamless experience for our customers,” said Jennifer Powers, VP, Payment Operations and Strategy Manager at Seacoast Bank. “Implementing Quavo’s platform helps us automate portions of the dispute process and maintain compliance while allowing our teams to focus on efficient, customer-centered service.”

Through this partnership, Seacoast Bank is leveraging Quavo’s QFD®, which provides full lifecycle dispute management from intake and investigation through recovery and resolution. The solution uses agentic AI trained on millions of real-world cases to detect and prevent fraud, giving Seacoast Bank the ability to:

Improve compliance with Regulation E

Scale operations efficiently

Respond and resolve disputes promptly and effectively





"We’re excited to bring our full suite of dispute management capabilities to Seacoast Bank," said Joseph McLean, CEO and Co-Founder of Quavo. "Our platform is designed to meet institutions where they are today while providing the flexibility and support needed to grow seamlessly. Together, we can help Seacoast Bank resolve disputes faster, more transparently, and deliver measurable improvements to the customer experience."

This announcement comes on the heels of Seacoast Bank being named a 2025 Inc. Magazine Best Workplace, underscoring the bank’s commitment to innovation, employee excellence, and providing secure, modern experiences for its customers.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo is a leading technology partner and strategic advisor, helping financial institutions (FIs) build trust-driven customer relationships through faster, more transparent dispute resolutions. Our mission is to restore financial trust by simplifying fraud and disputes. Quavo's award-winning technology automates the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake to resolution. FIs can pair this end-to-end solution with our expert-led back-office investigation team in one turnkey managed service. Scalable for institutions of all sizes, Quavo’s solutions reduce losses, ensure compliance, and enhance customer loyalty. Learn more at www.quavo.com .

About Seacoast National Bank

Seacoast National Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Florida, with approximately $16.7 billion in assets and $13.1 billion in deposits as of September 30, 2025. Seacoast National Bank provides integrated financial services including commercial and consumer banking, wealth management, and mortgage services to customers at 84 full-service branches across Florida, and through advanced mobile and online banking solutions. Seacoast National Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary bank of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF). An additional 19 full-service branches are being operated under the name Citizens First Bank until Seacoast’s system conversion takes place in 2026. For more information about Seacoast Bank, visit www.SeacoastBank.com .

Quavo Media Contact:

Julia Lum

PR & Events Manager

Julia.Lum@quavo.com

Seacoast Bank Media Contact: