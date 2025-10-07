Liquidia Corporation to Host R&D Day in New York City on October 28, 2025

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease, today announced that it will host a Research & Development Day (R&D Day) on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, in New York City which will be webcast from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The event will feature presentations from Liquidia’s management team alongside three key opinion leaders (KOLs) in the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The agenda will focus on L606 (treprostinil liposome inhalation suspension), an investigational sustained-release formulation, and include a clinical update on its flagship product, YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) inhalation powder. All presenters will be available to answer questions at the end of the programmed portion of the presentation.

Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer of Liquidia, said: ”Our first R&D Day represents an important milestone as we bring together our team with recognized experts in the fields of PAH and PH-ILD to highlight the opportunities to improve patient outcomes and the significant progress Liquidia has made.”

Liquidia’s R&D Day is intended for institutional investors and sell-side analysts. To attend in person, please RSVP by clicking here, as space is limited. To register for the live webcast, please click here.

The live webcast of the event and accompanying presentation materials will be accessible through the Events & Presentations page of Liquidia’s website at https://liquidia.com/investors/events-and-presentations. An archived, recorded version of the presentation will be available on Liquidia’s website following the event.

About L606 (treprostinil liposome inhalation suspension)

L606 is an investigational, sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice daily through rapid nebulization with a hand-held portable system. The L606 suspension uses Pharmosa Biopharm’s proprietary liposomal formulation to encapsulate treprostinil which can be released slowly at a controlled rate into the lung, enhancing drug exposure over an extended period of time. L606 is currently being evaluated in an open-label study in the United States for treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) with a planned global, pivotal, randomized, placebo-controlled study for the treatment of PH-ILD.

About YUTREPIA™ (treprostinil) Inhalation Powder

YUTREPIA is an inhaled dry-powder formulation of treprostinil delivered through a convenient, low-effort, palm-sized device. YUTREPIA is indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD) to improve exercise ability. YUTREPIA was designed using Liquidia’s PRINT® technology, which enables the development of drug particles that are precise and uniform in size, shape and composition, and that are engineered for enhanced deposition in the lung following oral inhalation. YUTREPIA was previously referred to as LIQ861 in investigational studies.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for patients with rare cardiopulmonary disease. The company’s current focus spans the development and commercialization of products in pulmonary hypertension and other applications of its proprietary PRINT Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of Liquidia’s first approved product, YUTREPIA (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606 (treprostinil liposome inhalation suspension), an investigational sustained-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets Treprostinil Injection, the first-to-file, fully substitutable generic of Remodulin, for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit www.liquidia.com.

