Kaldvík AS: New share capital registered

Frøya, 7 October 2025: Reference is made to the stock exchange announcements by Kaldvík AS (the "Company") on (i) 17 September 2025 regarding the resolution to issue 155,951 new shares to certain members of the board of directors and the management, in which the board members Renate Larsen and Hege Dahl and the management members Vidar Aspehaug (CEO), Kjartan Lindbøl (COO), Elís Hlynur Grétarsson (CEO of Bulandstindur) and Ólöf Helga Jónsdóttir (CPO) subscribed for new shares at the same price as in the recent subsequent offering, and (ii) on 18 September 2025 regarding issuance of 1,579,498 new shares to Heimstø AS as to settle the seller´s credit issued as consideration for 100% of the shares in Mossi ehf.

The share capital increases pertaining to the issuance of the new shares to (i) members of the board of directors and the management and (ii) Heimstø AS has today been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret).

Following the registration, the Company's share capital is NOK 16,826,833.50, divided into 168,268,335 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.10. For more information about the share issues, please see the above mentioned announcements.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

