Aviatrix® Wins Gold at 2025 Merit Technology Awards for Cybersecurity

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviatrix ® today announced it has been named a Gold Winner in Cybersecurity at the 2025 Merit Technology Awards. This honor recognizes the breakthrough innovation of Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric™ (CNSF), the first architecture to embed real-time security directly into the cloud network fabric.

The Merit Technology Awards celebrate organizations driving global impact through technology innovation, market leadership, and industry advancement. Aviatrix earned top recognition in the competitive Cybersecurity category for its role in defining a new standard for protecting modern cloud and edge environments.

“Winning Gold at the 2025 Merit Technology Awards underscores the urgency of rethinking cloud security for today’s enterprises,” said Scott Leatherman, Chief Marketing Officer at Aviatrix. “With CNSF, we’ve embedded protection into the very foundation of the cloud, giving organizations a consistent, integrated, and adaptive way to protect their crown jewel workloads and data. This award validates our mission to help customers embrace cloud and edge strategies with confidence, without compromising speed or security.”



As enterprises expand across cloud and edge, legacy tools struggle to deliver consistent, scalable protection where risk lives—between workloads. Aviatrix CNSF unifies networking and security in a runtime fabric that enforces Zero Trust policies in real-time, provides visibility, and stops lateral movement across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, data centers, and edge. By leveraging the network as an enforcement layer and replacing bolt-ons, CNSF simplifies operations, cuts costs, and delivers stronger protection.

Aviatrix’s recognition at the 2025 Merit Technology Awards reflects the growing adoption of CNSF as the foundation for Zero Trust Cloud Networking and Workload Security across industries worldwide.

About Aviatrix

For enterprises struggling to secure cloud workloads, Aviatrix ® offers a single solution for pervasive cloud security. Where current cybersecurity approaches focus on securing entry points to a trusted space, Aviatrix Cloud Native Security Fabric (CNSF) delivers runtime security and enforcement within the cloud application infrastructure itself – closing gaps between existing solutions and helping organizations regain visibility and control. Aviatrix ensures security, cloud, and networking teams are empowering developer velocity, AI, serverless, and what’s next. For more information, visit aviatrix.ai .

About The Merit Awards

The Merit Awards were created to recognize the efforts of global industries and the markets they serve. The program honors organizations and individuals who have made a meaningful impact through innovation, leadership, and performance. Winners are selected through a rigorous judging process by industry experts, media, and the Merit Awards team.

