Veriff Fraud Index Survey 2025 Points to Worsening Picture for Knowing “Who’s Who” on the Internet

New York, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by the growth of AI-generated deepfakes, the online identity fraud landscape is becoming increasingly perilous. This is particularly true for U.S. consumers, who in turn are demanding higher levels of protection from the online platforms they interact with, especially for children.

These are the key themes of Veriff’s second annual global Fraud Index Survey 2025, which surveyed consumers from countries around the world including the U.S., who had suffered at least one instance of online identity fraud in the last five years. These fraud instances were reported across a range of online platforms, including e-commerce marketplaces; crypto exchanges; and social media, video gaming, and dating sites and apps.

“One thing is certain: consumer habits and expectations are changing and people are growing more demanding when it comes to online security from the services they use every day,” says Iryna Bondar-Mucci, Fraud Platform Lead at Veriff. “These demands are particularly acute in the U.S. and applicable to a widening range of online services.”

Among the report’s key findings:

While AI is clearly recognized as a growing threat, most people believe they can detect the danger to at least some degree. In fact, just 10.6 percent of respondents globally say they aren’t at all confident in their ability to recognize this type of fraud, while over half (a combined 62.8 percent) say they are at least moderately confident, rising to extremely confident.

Compared to other nations, U.S. consumers report the highest frequency of AI and deepfake attacks, as well as the greatest levels of uncertainty by far as to whether they’ve actually experienced one. In addition, in 2024, approximately a third of U.S. consumers confirmed they had suffered at least some financial loss from fraud; in 2025, that number has risen to 66 percent. These findings point to the particular efficacy of attacks in the U.S. specifically.

When it comes to kids' online safety, consumers now assign a higher level of responsibility to websites, platforms and apps themselves (second only to parents and guardians) than government or law enforcement.

Consumers now view security measures like identity verification and biometrics as equally important on e-commerce marketplaces (96 percent) as they are on financial services sites (97 percent); consumers also overwhelmingly cited these measures as important (90 percent) on social media, video gaming and dating sites.

This year, 73.6 percent of consumers reported being comfortable with facial recognition technology, a significant rise from 2024, when the figure was 60.5 percent. Additionally, more than 75 percent indicate they would be comfortable using an ID document and a selfie to confirm their identity online (also a sizable increase over 2024 levels), with over half ranking their comfort at the highest levels.

“The trend is clear: consumers are increasingly willing to embrace cutting-edge security technology to stay safe online,” concludes Bondar-Mucci. “As they confer greater responsibility to the platforms being used, there’s a growing need for online businesses to embrace biometrics and other forms of modern identity verification to boost security, ensure customer satisfaction and protect revenues and reputations.”

To download the full report, please see here.

