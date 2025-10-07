IBN Announces Latest Episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast featuring Nick Liuzza, CEO of Beeline Holdings Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – IBN, a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The TechMediaWire Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.

The TechMediaWire Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in the tech industry. The TechMediaWire Podcast’s latest episode features Nick Liuzza, CEO and Co-Founder of Beeline Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE), the fast-growing digital mortgage platform redefining the path to homeownership.

To begin the interview, Liuzza introduced Beeline’s mission to modernize mortgage lending by aligning technology with the digital expectations of younger generations.

“There are 75 million millennials out there… they grew up with smartphones. There’s 25 million Gen Z behind them,” he said. “Almost a third of the population grew up differently than when the mortgage industry created their products way back in the day. Enter Beeline, which has designed a brand and product to address this market with faster, better, more credible information, supporting a wider variety of products… that is consistent, accurate, and available 24/7, 365.”

He went on to discuss how Beeline’s leadership team is backing its strategy with personal capital and long-term conviction.

“We are in the trenches. We believe in what we do, and we put our money where our mouth is. I have $16 million invested in the company. Our COO has several hundred thousand dollars in the company. Our CFO is vested. Our management and product teams in Australia are vested. We believe in what we’re doing, and as a result of that, we’ve written checks to buy shares and grow the appreciation — and recognize that appreciation — as shareholders.”

Liuzza emphasized that Beeline’s disciplined capital management and sustained technology investment are enabling it to scale faster than competitors.

“We entered 2025 with $7 million in debt. Our goal was to be debt free by the end of 2025. We actually achieved that on September 5. We’re on our way to cash flow positive for Q1 2026… Our big spend is on tech; it never stops. We kept our foot on the gas pedal when the market was bad, spending, developing, and creating to execute on our vision… We knew the window would open, and when it opened, we had to be ready with a model that was unique and different. That’s what we’ve built… We have the tailwinds, and, now that we’re on track to go cash flow positive, we’ll look to fund that continued development through our earnings.”

Join IBN's Carmel Fisher for a conversation with Nick Liuzza, CEO and Co-Founder of Beeline Holdings, as he shares how the company is building scale through innovation, capital efficiency, and AI-powered disruption.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.techmediawire.com

About Beeline Holdings Inc.

Beeline Holdings Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans—whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.MakeABeeline.com

