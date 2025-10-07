LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market Trends and Competitive Landscape Report (2024 – 2034)

Ottawa, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics market is driven by the expanding healthcare applications, growing innovations, increasing government support, and increasing incidences of various diseases. This growth is being driven by expanding investments, continuous technological innovation, and increasing demand across multiple industry verticals.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5747

What are the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics?

The LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics market is driven by increasing demand for accurate, highly sensitive, and specific analytical techniques in clinical diagnostics, particularly for applications such as biomarker identification and personalized medicine. The LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics refer to the liquid chromatography coupled with tandem mass spectroscopy for diagnostic purposes to detect and quantify substances such as biomarkers, hormones, metabolites, and drugs from the given biological sample. It provides a wide range of applications, such as the detection of metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, genetic diseases, steroids, hormones, therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM), drug abuse testing, etc.

What are the Major Growth Drivers LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market?

The growth in the demand for precision medicine is the major driver, increasing the use of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics, as they provide high sensitivity and accurate detection of the biomarkers, promoting their development. Depending on the genetic or metabolic profile of the patient, it also helps in therapeutic drug monitoring, reducing the toxicity of the drug, and enhancing the development of precision medicine. This, in turn, is increasing the use of these diagnostics for developing precision medicine to treat cancer and diabetes. Additionally, due to their multiplexing capabilities and affordability, their use is also encouraged, which in turn is promoting the market growth. Moreover, growth in the biomarker research, newborn screening, strict regulatory standards, technological advancements, and chronic diseases are other market drivers.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drifts in the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing acquisitions, investments, and collaborations to enhance the use and launch of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics.

In September 2025, a successful acquisition of the Ambika Pathology Laboratory was announced by Metropolis Healthcare, marking it the fourth acquisition in the last 10 months. This laboratory was founded by Rajendra Patil in 1995 which offers a wide range of diagnostic tests and operates a central laboratory supported by 12 patient touchpoints.

In April 2025, a major investment in the RECIPE Chemicals + Instruments GmbH, which is a provider of vendor-agnostic therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) and other clinical in vitro diagnostic kits for LC-MS/MS, HPLC, and ICP-MS assays, was announced by Bruker Corporation. With the use of ClinMASS ® kits of RECIPE for liquid chromatography triple-quadrupole mass spectrometers and LC-TQ-MS systems of Bruker and other vendors, respectively, the small molecule clinical diagnostic assays of Bruker will be enhanced.

kits of RECIPE for liquid chromatography triple-quadrupole mass spectrometers and LC-TQ-MS systems of Bruker and other vendors, respectively, the small molecule clinical diagnostic assays of Bruker will be enhanced. In September 2024, around $7.025 million investment was received by C2N Diagnostics, LLC, from Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation’s (ADDF) Diagnostics Accelerator initiative. To develop high resolution, standardized, automated liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) platform to promote precise innovation at the clinical and research biomarkers in clinical labs, globally, is the main goal of C2N.

In August 2024, a collaboration between Agilent, which is a leading company with diverse life science research and diagnostics solutions, and Newomics Inc., which is a biotechnology company specializing in mass spectrometry solutions for molecular detection, was announced. For the drug discovery and identification of new druggable targets, they will be developing a novel LC/MS platform.

What is the Significant Challenge in the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market?

High cost acts as a major limitation in the market, as the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics systems are expensive. Additionally, their maintenance, repeated use of reagents, calibration, well-developed infrastructure, trained personnel, etc, also add up to the cost. Furthermore, the other market challenges include throughput limitations, standardization challenges, operational complexities, and integration difficulties.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market due to the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, which consisted of advanced diagnostic platforms, technologies, and skilled personnel. This, in turn, increased the use of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics across various labs, hospitals, and clinics, which were backed by reimbursement policies. The growth in the research and development activities also increased their use for drug discovery and development, their monitoring, disease identification, etc., where these studies were supported by government funding. They were also used for the development of personalized medicines, which contributed to the market growth.

The U.S. LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market Trends

The presence of the robust healthcare system supported by the healthcare investment is driving the use of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics in the U.S. At the same time, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are also increasing their use for research and development purposes, where the investment for drug discovery and development also supports their use. Moreover, growing demand for personalized medicines, biomarker-driven therapies, and newborn screening are also increasing their use.

The Canada LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market Trends

Due to growing disease and geriatric population, the use of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics in Canada is increasing. Additionally, their compliance with the regulatory standards is increasing their use for various purposes. The institutes are also utilizing them due to their focus on drug metabolism and biomarker discovery, which are further funded by the government.

Download the single region market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5747

What Made the Asia Pacific the Fastest Growing in the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market in 2024?

The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the market during the upcoming years, due to the expanding healthcare, which is increasing the investments, R&D, and adoption of advanced technologies like LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics. The industries are increasing their use during drug development, research and clinical trials. They are also being used for the detection of various diseases like infectious diseases, cardiovascular disease, cancer, or diabetes, as well as for metabolite identification and pharmacokinetics. Additionally, the growing demand for precision medicines and increasing government support are also increasing their use, which is promoting the market growth.

The China LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market Trends

Due to growing government initiatives, there is a rise in the development of precision medicines, medical devices, etc, in China. This, in turn, is increasing the development and use of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics to accelerate the R&D focusing on biomarker discovery or therapeutic drug monitoring. Moreover, they are also being used for testing cancer and other endocrine diseases.

The India LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market Trends

Due to growing incidences of cancer, the demand for personalized medicine in India is increasing, which is encouraging the use of LC-MS/MS-based diagnostics. Their use is also supported by the government initiatives, as they provide accurate, specific, and high-sensitivity testing. Their use in industries and clinical labs is also increasing for the diagnosis of cancer, endocrine disorders, drug monitoring, pharmacokinetics, etc.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market

In June 2025, new mass spectrometry (MS) technologies for clinical diagnostics and biopharmaceutical development were launched by Agilent at the 73rd American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) conference, held in Baltimore, Maryland.

In June 2025, to help push the boundaries of scientific discovery, the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ Zoom mass spectrometer (MS) and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Pro mass spectrometer (MS) were launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The instrument launched provides unrivaled analytical performance, speed, and helps in the detection of complex biological processes, promoting the development of precision medicine along with insights for complex diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer’s.

In June 2025, a population-level study for identifying novel blood-based biomarkers, promoting cancer diagnostics for young adults in their 20s and 30s, was announced by the collaboration between Seer, Inc. and Korea University, where they will be utilizing the newly launched Proteograph ® ONE Assay and SP200 Automation Instrument of Seer and Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer. This makes the study the first large-scale plasma proteomics initiative of its kind, as it uses mass spectrometry and AI-driven analytics to improve early cancer detection.

ONE Assay and SP200 Automation Instrument of Seer and Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ mass spectrometer. This makes the study the first large-scale plasma proteomics initiative of its kind, as it uses mass spectrometry and AI-driven analytics to improve early cancer detection. In December 2024, CE mark approval for the cobas® Mass Spec solution, including the cobas® i 601 analyser and Ionify® reagent pack of four assays for steroid hormones, was received by Roche. Moreover, a menu providing more than 60 analytes for testing of immunosuppressant drugs (ISD), vitamin D metabolites, steroid hormones, drugs of abuse testing (DAT), and therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) will be released after its launch.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global AI in diagnostics market was valued at USD 1.12 billion in 2023 and is projected to surge to USD 12.65 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 24.64% from 2024 to 2034.

The hemato-oncology testing market is forecasted to expand from USD 4.00 billion in 2025 to USD 11.47 billion by 2034, growing steadily at a CAGR of 12.4% during the assessment period.

The organoids and spheroids market is projected to witness rapid growth, rising from USD 1,220.92 million in 2025 to USD 7,942.56 million by 2034, driven by a robust CAGR of 23.13%.

The circulating tumor cells market is anticipated to climb from USD 14.84 billion in 2025 to USD 46.9 billion by 2034, expanding at a notable CAGR of 13.64% throughout the forecast period.

The global protein labeling market is expected to grow from USD 2.89 billion in 2025 to USD 6.02 billion by 2034, progressing at a CAGR of 8.48% during 2025–2034.

The global cell separation market is projected to increase from USD 11.01 billion in 2025 to USD 25.91 billion by 2034, expanding at a healthy CAGR of 9.98% over the forecast timeline.

The global central lab market is valued at USD 3.46 billion in 2024 and is set to reach USD 6.04 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 5.71%. This growth is primarily fueled by rising R&D investments and increasing demand for clinical trials.

The stroke diagnostics and therapeutics market is expected to expand from USD 40.77 billion in 2025 to USD 76.23 billion by 2034, marking a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

The global clinical microbiology market is projected to grow from USD 5.12 billion in 2025 to USD 8.2 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 5.37% from 2025 to 2034.

The global microfluidics market is anticipated to expand significantly from USD 40.25 billion in 2025 to USD 116.17 billion by 2034, reflecting a solid CAGR of 12.50% during the forecast period.

LC-MS/MS-Based Diagnostics Market Key Players List

Waters Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Newomics, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

JEOL Ltd.



Download the Competitive Landscape market report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5747

Region Covered in Report

North America

U.S.

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand



Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5747

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest