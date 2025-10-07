Aemetis California Ethanol Plant Drives Substantial Carbon Intensity Reduction using Praj Low-Carbon MVR System

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX), a renewable natural gas and biofuels company, announced today that it is advancing decarbonization at its 65 million gallon per year ethanol plant in Keyes, California with a $30 million energy efficiency upgrade with integration of a Mechanical Vapor Recompression (MVR) system. Praj Industries (NSE: PRAJIND) is supplying the advanced low-carbon solution and equipment that form the key components of this system. Project execution and implementation are being carried out by NPL Construction Co., a subsidiary of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CTRI).

The Aemetis Advanced Fuels Keyes facility has been operating since 2011, utilizing Praj’s ethanol technology, and has consistently delivered reliable performance while contributing to California’s low-carbon fuel standard and U.S. energy security.

“Praj has been a trusted technology partner to Aemetis for more than a decade at this facility. The deployment of this advanced low-carbon solution marks the next step in lowering the carbon intensity of ethanol while driving greater efficiency and profitability.” said Dr. Pramod Chaudhari, Chairman of Praj Industries. “Together with Aemetis and Centuri, we are enabling meaningful progress in the U.S. energy transition.”

“The MVR project represents a high-return, high-impact upgrade to our California ethanol facility,” said Eric McAfee, Chairman and CEO of Aemetis. “By working with Centuri’s EPC team and Praj’s proven technology, we expect to materially improve operating margins, strengthen cash flow, and capture the benefits of Section 45Z tax credits while advancing our commitment to delivering lower-carbon renewable fuels.”

“We are proud to expand our collaboration with Aemetis and Praj on this strategic energy efficiency project.” said Dylan Hradek, President of U.S. Gas at Centuri. “Centuri’s construction expertise and commitment to sustainability align perfectly with California’s clean energy goals, and we look forward to delivering the infrastructure that enables a more sustainable future.”

The project has received approximately $19.7 million in grants and tax credits from the California Energy Commission, Pacific Gas & Electric, and Section 48C tax credits.

Project completion is scheduled for Q2 2026 and, once operational, the MVR system is projected to:

Reduce natural gas usage at the Keyes plant by approximately 80%

Generate an estimated $32 million of incremental annual cash flow from energy savings and increased revenues

Deliver a double-digit reduction in the carbon intensity of the plant’s fuel ethanol, increasing LCFS credits

Expand the generation of transferable Section 45Z production tax credits

The MVR system strengthens Aemetis’ ethanol operations by combining energy efficiency, carbon reduction, and margin expansion, while capturing value from favorable regulatory frameworks, including rising LCFS credit prices, Section 45Z incentives, and the adoption of E15 gasoline blends in California.

This investment marks a significant step forward in Aemetis’ decarbonization strategy, complementing its Dairy Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) program and recently approved CARB LCFS pathways.

About Aemetis

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Aemetis is a renewable natural gas and biofuels company focused on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of innovative technologies that lowers fuel costs and reduces emissions. Founded in 2006, Aemetis is operating and actively expanding a California biogas digester network and pipeline system to convert dairy waste gas into Renewable Natural Gas. Aemetis owns and operates a 65 million gallon per year ethanol production facility in California’s Central Valley near Modesto that supplies about 80 dairies with animal feed. Aemetis owns and operates an 80 million gallon per year production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality biodiesel and refined glycerin. Aemetis is developing a carbon sequestration well project and a renewable diesel fuel and SAF biorefinery in Riverbank, California. For additional information about Aemetis, please visit www.aemetis.com.

About Praj Industries Limited

Praj, India's most accomplished industrial biotech company, is driven by innovation, integration, and delivery capabilities. Over the past four decades, Praj has focused on environment, energy, and agri‐process industry, with more than 1000 customer references spanning more than 100 countries across six continents. Bio‐Mobility® and Bio‐Prism® are the mainstays of Praj's contribution to the global Bioeconomy. The Bio‐Mobility® platform offers technology solutions globally to produce the renewable transportation fuel, thus ensuring sustainable decarbonization through a circular bioeconomy. The Company's Bio‐Prism® portfolio comprises technologies to produce renewable chemicals and materials, promises sustainability while reimagining nature. Praj Matrix, the state‐of‐the‐art R&D facility, forms the backbone for the company's endeavors towards a clean energy‐based Bioeconomy. Praj's diverse portfolio comprises Bio‐energy solutions, Critical process equipment & skids, Breweries, Zero liquid discharge systems and High purity water systems. Led by accomplished and caring leadership, Praj is a socially responsible corporate citizen. Praj is listed on the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India.

About Centuri

Centuri Holdings, Inc. is a strategic utility infrastructure services company that partners with regulated utilities to build and maintain the energy network that powers millions of homes and businesses across the United States and Canada.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events or other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, projections of financial results in 2025 and future years; statements relating to the development, engineering, financing, construction and operation of the Aemetis ethanol, biogas, SAF and renewable diesel, biodiesel and carbon sequestration facilities; our ability to promote, develop, finance, and construct facilities to produce biogas, renewable fuels, and biochemicals; and statements about future market prices and results of government actions. Words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “showing signs,” “targets,” “view,” “will likely result,” “will continue” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions and predictions and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results or events could differ materially from those set forth or implied by such forward-looking statements and related assumptions due to certain factors, including, without limitation, competition in the ethanol, biodiesel and other industries in which we operate, commodity market risks including those that may result from current weather conditions, financial market risks, customer adoption, counter-party risks, risks associated with changes to federal policy or regulation, and other risks detailed in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, and in our other filings with the SEC. We are not obligated, and do not intend, to update any of these forward-looking statements at any time unless an update is required by applicable securities laws.

