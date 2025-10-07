Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Set to Exceed USD 5.1 Billion in 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.04 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.1 Bn in 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of7.67% from 2025 to 2032. The growth of the veterinary dermatology drugs market is driven by the rising incidence of skin disorders among animals, the increasing rate of pet adoption, and growing awareness regarding animal health and wellness. Additionally, the surge in allergy cases in animals, advancements in veterinary medicine, and the rising demand for innovative drugs to treat animal skin diseases are expected to further propel market growth in the coming years.

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global veterinary dermatology drugs market size is projected to expand from USD 3.04 Bn in 2025 to USD 5.1 Bn by 2032, recording a CAGR of 7.6%.

Demand is expected to remain high for antibiotics, with the target segment accounting for 35% of the global veterinary dermatology drugs market share in 2025.

North America is forecast to account for two-fifths of the global veterinary dermatology drugs industry share by 2025.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to veterinary dermatology drugs market companies during the forecast period.

Rising Incidence of Skin Diseases in Animals Driving Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest veterinary dermatology drugs market analysis offers insights into key factors driving industry growth. Increasing prevalence of skin diseases in animals is one such primary growth factor.

The global prevalence of skin diseases like atopic dermatitis, bacterial skin infections, flea/tick allergies, and parasitic infections in animals is increasing significantly. This is likely to increase the demand for veterinary dermatology drugs during the forecast period.

Veterinary dermatology drugs are widely used in animals to treat and prevent various skin conditions. These medications alleviate symptoms such as itching and inflammation. Thus, rising cases of skin diseases in animals are expected to boost growth of veterinary dermatology drugs market.

High Costs and Side Effects Limiting Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Growth

The global veterinary dermatology drugs market outlook appears promising due to rising demand for veterinary healthcare products. However, high costs and potential side effects of veterinary dermatology drugs might limit market growth to some extent.

Advanced treatments like immunotherapies and biologics are quite expensive. This makes them less accessible, thereby limiting overall veterinary dermatology drugs market demand.

In addition, continuous use of dermatology drugs, including corticosteroids, antibiotics, and immunosuppressants, can cause adverse side effects. This reduces the uptake, which could slow down growth of the veterinary dermatology drugs market during the forecast period.

Increasing Pet Ownership Unlocking Growth Prospects

Nations like the United States are experiencing high pet adoption rates. For instance, according to the APPA 2025 Industry Report, about 94 million U.S. households own a pet. This is expected to drive demand for veterinary dermatology treatments as more pets develop skin conditions.

Pet owners are increasingly willing to spend more on their veterinary healthcare products like dermatology drugs. As a result, demand for veterinary dermatology drugs is estimated to increase significantly during the forthcoming period.

Emerging Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market Trends

Rising pet humanization trend is acting as a catalyst for triggering sales of veterinary dermatology drugs. Pet owners in the contemporary world treat their pets as family members, prompting them to invest more in pet healthcare products like dermatology drugs.

Growing interest in preventive healthcare is expected to propel veterinary dermatology drug demand during the assessment period. Pet owners and veterinarians are paying more attention to preventing skin problems, not just treating them. This is encouraging them to invest in veterinary healthcare products like dermatology drugs.

Leading players are developing novel treatments like monoclonal antibodies, JAK inhibitors, immunosuppressants, and improved topical therapies. These innovations in drug development and formulations are expected to boost growth of the veterinary dermatology drugs market in the coming years.

Analyst’s View

“The global veterinary dermatology drugs industry is expected to grow steadily, owing to rising pet ownership, increasing prevalence of skin diseases in animals, growing pet humanization trend, and innovation in drug development & formulations,” said a lead CMI analyst.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market

Event Description and Impact Post-COVID Pet Ownership Surge Description: Record pet adoption rates continue after the pandemic. Impact: This is increasing demand for veterinary dermatology treatments as more pets develop skin conditions. Technological Advancement in Veterinary Diagnostics and Treatment Description: AI-powered diagnostic tools are improving skin condition identification.

AI-powered diagnostic tools are improving skin condition identification. Impact: Earlier and more accurate diagnoses will drive targeted drug therapy demand. Antimicrobial Resistance and One Health Initiative Description: There is a global push to reduce antibiotic use in veterinary medicine. Impact: This is encouraging the development of non-antibiotic dermatology treatment alternatives.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in veterinary dermatology drugs market report include:

Zoetis Inc.

Virbac

Ceva Sante Animale

Vetoquinol S.A.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Kindred Biosciences, Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bayer AG

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Key Developments

In September 2025, MSD Animal Health launched NUMELVI (atinvicitinib) tablets for dogs. It is a second-generation JAK1-selective inhibitor that provides quick and effective relief from itching. The tablets are approved for treating itching caused by allergic dermatitis, including atopic dermatitis, in dogs.

In September 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Zenrelia (ilunocitinib tablets) for allergic skin conditions in dogs. This immunosuppressant is intended to control pruritus (itching) associated with allergic dermatitis.

Market Segmentation

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market, By Type of Drug

Antibiotics

Antifungal drugs

Anti-inflammatory drugs

Immunotherapy drugs

Parasiticides

Others

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market, By Animal Type

Dogs

Cats

Horses

Others

Global Veterinary Dermatology Drugs Market, By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



