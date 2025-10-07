Enterprise AI Expert Sangame Krishnamani, Director of Software Engineering at Capital One, Announced as Keynote Speaker for ModelOp Virtual 2025 AI Governance Leadership Summit

CHICAGO, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle management and governance software for enterprises, announced today that Sangame Krishnamani, Director of Software Engineering at Capital One, will keynote its third annual virtual 2025 AI Governance Leadership Summit to be held on Wednesday, October 15, 2025 at 12 pm ET. This year’s Summit is a must-attend event for CIOs, CDAOs, CAIOs, and responsible AI leaders at enterprises seeking to gain better control and clarify best next steps when preparing for and implementing AI Agents and Agentic AI with responsibility at scale. Register here at no charge for this year’s digital Summit.

Sangame Krishnamani is a Director of Software Engineering at Capital One with 18+ years of experience in optimizing enterprise operations, enhancing customer experiences, and delivering scalable technology solutions. She has led large-scale cloud migrations and digital transformation initiatives, driving business growth and operational excellence. With specialized expertise in the financial services and auto finance industries, she has successfully led multiple teams, driving innovation and efficiency in complex projects, while delivering personalized customer solutions. A patent holder and innovation leader, Sangame actively mentors through Women in Tech and AnitaB.org and serves as a judge for technology competitions.



The third annual AI Governance Leadership Summit is expected to bring together an unparalleled mix of stakeholders from across industry sectors, including financial services, pharmaceutical and healthcare, biotech, consumer packaged goods, and retail.

“As large enterprises face the unprecedented challenge of implementing new architecture, control models, and an operating culture that Agentic AI requires – Sangame’s viewpoints will provide valuable insight,” said Pete Foley, CEO of ModelOp. “With nearly two decades of experience leading digital transformation initiatives and a noted thought leader in enterprise AI, I’m excited to hear her new ideas and actionable takeaways.”

Since the first AI Governance Leadership Summit in 2023, the annual event has given virtual attendees the opportunity to experience educational sessions not available elsewhere from leading end-to-end AI lifecycle management experts. Recent editions of the Summit have featured influential speakers across AI, analytics, and governance. Last year’s event included California State Senator Scott Wiener, author of SB 1047: Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act and the renowned thought leader Bill Franks, the Director of the Center for Data Science and Analytics within the School of Data Science and Analytics at Kennesaw State University. Participating organizations have included Prudential Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Mastercard, FINRA and more.



This year’s event will bring together top enterprise AI, risk, innovation, and governance leaders for an immersive, forward-looking event that delivers actionable advice. It will enable organizations to better navigate the flood of AI Agent and Agentic AI use cases from business users and technology leaders while preparing to evaluate their value and risk and then safely and effectively bring them to production.

Register here for the Summit and to learn more about ModelOp visit https://www.modelop.com/

About ModelOp

ModelOp is the leader in AI lifecycle management and governance software, purpose-built for enterprises. It enables organizations to bring all of their AI initiatives - from ML and GenAI to agents and Agentic AI - to market faster, at scale, and with the confidence of end-to-end control, oversight, and value realization. ModelOp is used by the most complex and regulated institutions in the world - including major banks, insurers, regulatory bodies, healthcare organizations, and global CPG companies - because it delivers the structure, automation, and oversight necessary to operationalize AI at scale across the entire enterprise. Gartner, Forrester, and IDC recognized ModelOp as a leading vendor in AI governance and end-to-end lifecycle automation. In 2024, ModelOp received the prestigious AI Breakthrough Award for “Best AI Governance Platform” and was also recognized as a winner in Inc.’s Best in Business Awards in the AI & Data category. In 2025, it was awarded the “Best AI Governance Software Award” from Netty Awards and received Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award. Follow ModelOp on LinkedIn .



Media Contact

Ria Romano, Partner

RPR Public Relations, Inc.

Tel. 786-290-6413



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a141f92-1c9b-46cc-8260-9ff8fb160ee6