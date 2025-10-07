SAP Signavio Recognized as the Most Valuable Pioneer in QKS Group’s Process Intelligence AI Maturity Matrix, 2025

Pune, India, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a global research and advisory firm, today announced the release of its latest whitepaper, “AI Maturity Matrix 2025: How Process Intelligence is Driving Business Transformation - A User Guide.” The report introduces a first-of-its-kind AI maturity model tailored specifically for the process intelligence landscape, spotlighting SAP Signavio as the Most Valuable Pioneer (MVP) for 2025.

As enterprise decision-makers grapple with the promise and complexity of artificial intelligence, QKS developed the AI Maturity Curve to address a critical market gap, which is how to evaluate whether process intelligence platforms are truly architected for AI-first transformation or simply layering AI on top of legacy design. The model evaluates vendors across five dimensions, including AI vision and roadmap, execution maturity, embedded generative AI, governance and transparency, and process intelligence integration.

“Enterprises are moving from AI experimentation to operational deployment,” said Pranjal Singh, Principal Industry Analyst at QKS Group. “But many still struggle to differentiate between vendors that offer meaningful AI capabilities versus those offering surface-level enhancements. The AI Maturity Curve helps cut through that noise by anchoring AI in real process value.”

AI Maturity: The New Benchmark for Process Intelligence Platforms

The QKS framework moves beyond generic AI metrics and positions AI maturity as a multi-dimensional journey. It emphasizes the importance of embedding AI within core operational decisioning, contextual process understanding, and scalable automation infrastructure.

Key AI capabilities evaluated in the report include:

Generative AI for root cause analysis, simulation, and design

AI copilots for modeling, journey mining, and improvement recommendations

Decision intelligence tools for proactive optimization

Adaptive governance and explainability mechanisms for AI-driven outcomes

The research identifies SAP Signavio as the Most Valuable Pioneer due to its ability to embed generative AI within its process transformation suite, spanning across process mining, process modelling, collaboration, and transformation solutions. According to QKS, SAP Signavio’s process transformation suite exemplifies how AI can move beyond detection and towards autonomous decision-making at scale.

SAP Signavio’s recognition as the Most Valuable Pioneer is not merely a reflection of product capabilities; it signifies a strategic milestone in how enterprises adopt and scale AI across their operational landscape,” said Pranjal Singh, Principal Industry Analyst at QKS Group. “In a market crowded with surface-level AI features, SAP Signavio stands out for embedding GenAI at the core of its process transformation suite. From AI-assisted process modelling and mining, AI-based root cause analysis to contextual decision intelligence, the platform exemplifies what it means to move from process observation to intelligent, self-optimizing operations. This is not about AI as an add-on; it’s about AI as the operating system of enterprise transformation.”

Josèphe Blondaut, VP of Product Marketing at Signavio, commented: “We’re excited to receive this recognition, which highlights our ongoing dedication to developing AI capabilities tailored specifically to the realm of processes. Our AI-assisted features are crafted to speed up, simplify, and democratize process transformation, making advanced practices like process mining and modeling ever more accessible. Central to our approach and evolution towards agentic AI is our ability to help companies identify where agents can be best utilized and ensure they perform as expected, all backed by a deep understanding of process and context. In essence, SAP Signavio solutions are designed to help businesses build transformation as a core capability and establish continuous improvement loops toward process excellence. AI accelerates value throughout the transformation journey amplifying the potential of transformation programs.

The whitepaper is designed to guide CIOs, COOs, transformation leaders, and IT architects through vendor selection by aligning enterprise AI ambition with market capabilities.

Access the Report: To download the full whitepaper and explore the QKS AI Maturity Matrix, visit: QKS Report: AI Maturity Matrix – How Process Intelligence Is Driving Business Transformation - SAP Signavio



About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix™ evaluation framework, SPARK Plus™ analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence™ for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community™ for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS’s closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

