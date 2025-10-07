SEALSQ to Join the 10th Horasis Global Summit in São Paulo

Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SEALSQ’s CEO Carlos Moreira to Participate in the Panel: “Rewiring the Future with AI and Quantum Computing” —on October 7–9, 2025,

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced its participation in the 10th Horasis Global Summit, to be held in São Paulo, Brazil, on October 7–9, 2025.

This year’s summit, themed “Harnessing the Power of Cooperation,” convenes at a pivotal moment in human history. As the world faces deepening economic asymmetries, geopolitical tensions, and the existential challenge of climate change, the need for authentic global cooperation has never been more pressing. The event will bring together an extraordinary assembly of pioneering entrepreneurs, government ministers, thought leaders, and civil society visionaries to explore how collaborative frameworks can address challenges that transcend national boundaries and societal divisions.

Horasis is a global visions community committed to inspiring our future. Horasis’ summits have become some of the most influential high-level global gatherings which every year bring together world leaders to offer solutions to global challenges. The meeting has been held in Liverpool, UK (2016), Cascais, Portugal (2017, 2018, 2019), digitally (2021, 2022), Gaziantep, Türkiye (2023) and Vitória, Brazil (2024). In addition to the Horasis Global Meeting, Horasis hosts the annual Horasis India Meeting, Horasis China Meeting, Horasis Asia Meeting, as well as the annual gatherings of the Horasis Visionary Circle.

São Paulo, Brazil’s dynamic economic nucleus and one of the world’s truly global cities, provides an ideal setting for this vital dialogue. As a crossroads where North meets South, and tradition meets innovation, the city symbolizes the cross-cultural exchange essential for genuine global cooperation and collective progress.

At the conference, SEALSQ’s Founder and CEO, Carlos Moreira will join the panel “Rewiring the Future with AI and Quantum Computing” to discuss how these transformative technologies are redefining the frontiers of science, business, and governance, from climate resilience to healthcare and financial systems. The conversation will address how scaling qubits, aligning AI ethics, and bridging global talent gaps require new architectures of international collaboration to ensure that these powerful technologies serve inclusive prosperity rather than deepen inequality or geopolitical rivalry.

“AI and quantum computing are reshaping the world at breathtaking speed. The real challenge is ensuring these forces serve humanity rather than fragment it,” said Mr. Moreira. “At SEALSQ, we are engineering quantum-resistant technologies that not only secure the digital world but also reinforce trust, equity, and cooperation at a global scale.”

In alignment with this vision, SEALSQ is currently evaluating possible locations in Brazil for the establishment of a Post-Quantum Semiconductor Personalization Center. This initiative aims to connect Latin America with the emerging Quantum Corridor the Company is developing across Spain, France, South Korea, Switzerland, the United States, and India. The new center would play a strategic role in localizing semiconductor innovation, enabling secure digital infrastructure, and fostering technological sovereignty across the region.

SEALSQ’s participation in Horasis underscores its commitment to advancing quantum-resilient semiconductor innovation and building trusted ecosystems that align technological progress with human values, echoing Horasis’s mission to unite diverse voices in pursuit of a fairer, more sustainable global order.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

