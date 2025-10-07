Alliance Entertainment to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: AENT), a premier distributor and omnichannel fulfillment partner to the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry, supplying more than 340,000 unique SKUs across music, video, video games, licensed merchandise, and exclusive collectibles to over 35,000 retail and e-commerce storefronts, today announced Bruce Ogilvie, Executive Chairman, and Jeff Walker, CEO, will present at Noble Capital Markets’ Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on October 8, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. The formal presentation will feature a fireside style Q&A session with questions from the live virtual audience. Scheduled 1x1 meetings are also available for registered, qualified investor attendees.

Attendees interested in viewing the live presentation can register for this event at no cost, here: Virtual Equity Conference Registration.

Qualified investors wishing to meet 1x1 with company management can reach out to Giorgia Pigato, from Noble Capital Markets, at gpigato@noblecapitalmarkets.com.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website ir.aent.com.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ: AENT) is a premier distributor and fulfillment partner for the entertainment and pop culture collectibles industry. With more than 340,000 unique in-stock SKUs — including over 57,300 exclusive titles across compact discs, vinyl LPs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games — Alliance offers the largest selection of physical media in the market. Our vast catalog also includes licensed merchandise, toys, retro gaming products, and collectibles, serving over 35,000 retail locations and powering e-commerce fulfillment for leading retailers. The company’s growing collectibles portfolio includes Handmade by Robots™, a stylized vinyl figure line featuring licensed characters from leading entertainment franchises. Leveraging decades of operational expertise, exclusive licensing partnerships, and a capital-light, scalable infrastructure, Alliance is a trusted partner to the world’s top entertainment brands and retailers. Our omnichannel platform connects collectors and fans to the products, franchises, and experiences they love — across formats and generations. For more information, visit www.aent.com.

