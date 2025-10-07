TRWD Confirms Adult Entertainment and Hospitality Division Progress as Alan Chang Leads Expansion Effort

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD), a fully reporting public holding company, today provided an update on the progress of its transaction with Peppermint Hippo, outlining continued advancements toward closing and operational integration under the leadership of Alan Chang, founder and CEO of Peppermint Hippo and Director of TRWD’s Adult Hospitality Division.

Following the previously announced agreement between Tradewinds Universal and Peppermint Hippo, the two companies have made significant progress in aligning corporate structure, financial reporting, and state licensing frameworks in preparation for the official completion of the first of several planned acquisitions. The initial acquisition of Peppermint Hippo Toledo will serve as the flagship property for TRWD’s newly formed Adult Hospitality Division, establishing a strong foundation for nationwide expansion.

Transaction Progress and Integration Milestones

Tradewinds Universal confirmed that due diligence, regulatory review, and PCAOB-compliant accounting procedures are advancing in preparation for the next phase of the transaction. The Company is now entering the licensing and legal review stage, which will establish the regulatory foundation required for acquisition completion and ongoing expansion.

Upon finalization, the Adult Hospitality Division will operate as a wholly owned business unit under TRWD, incorporating Peppermint Hippo and additional affiliated brands. This structure is designed to form a consolidated national conglomerate of modernized clubs, creating one of the only publicly traded platforms within the adult hospitality and nightlife sector.

Leadership and Industry Expertise Driving Growth

Alan Chang’s appointment to the Board in September marked a pivotal turning point in the transaction’s execution. Chang, who has built Peppermint Hippo into a national entertainment brand with 10 clubs and growing across the U.S., now oversees TRWD’s Adult Hospitality Division, leading both expansion and modernization efforts.

“Alan’s leadership ensures this division is being built with operational excellence and scalability in mind,” said CEO Andrew Read. “His proven success in transforming underperforming venues into high-performing destinations aligns perfectly with TRWD’s mission to create sustainable, revenue-driven holdings.”

As progress continues, Tradewinds Universal also plans to add additional Board members with expertise in finance, licensing, real estate, and hospitality operations. These appointments will further strengthen corporate governance and leadership depth as the Company advances the Peppermint Hippo transaction and future acquisitions.

Chang’s guidance is instrumental as TRWD integrates Peppermint Hippo’s established brand recognition and performance standards into its public structure, paving the way for long-term shareholder value.

Building the Public Market’s Next Mainstream Entertainment Brand

Peppermint Hippo’s growth strategy reflects TRWD’s broader vision to redefine adult hospitality as a mainstream, asset-backed business model. The Company plans to expand to over 100 modernized venues nationwide, transforming an outdated and fragmented sector into a consistent, branded entertainment experience.

The U.S. bars and nightlife industry generates an estimated $36–$39 billion annually, with the gentlemen’s club segment alone valued near $8 billion. TRWD’s strategy aims to consolidate and modernize a meaningful portion of this market through scalable, revenue-producing properties that meet public-market standards.

Each Peppermint Hippo club delivers a “Mini-Vegas” ambiance—featuring upscale design, premium entertainment, and hospitality experiences positioned to thrive in both regional and destination markets.

Transparency, Compliance, and Investor Value

As part of its commitment to shareholders, TRWD reaffirmed its full compliance with SEC and PCAOB standards. The Company expects no delays in filings and continues to coordinate with auditors to ensure a seamless transition of Peppermint Hippo’s operations into TRWD’s reporting structure.

The Company also reiterated its broader strategy to build a diversified portfolio of consumer-driven, recession-resistant holdings that investors can see, experience, and trust.

About Peppermint Hippo

Founded in 2018 by Alan Chang, Peppermint Hippo has grown from a single club in Toledo, Ohio, into one of the fastest-rising brands in adult nightlife. The opening of its flagship Las Vegas location in 2021—the only gentlemen’s club on the Strip—cemented its reputation as an industry leader. Today, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas operate 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name. Each location offers a “Mini-Vegas” experience through lavish design, elite entertainment, and upscale hospitality. Visit ThePeppermintHippo.com for more information.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a fully reporting publicly traded holding company focused on acquiring and scaling businesses with long-term value and growth potential. From its beginnings in lifestyle and health to its expansion into adult hospitality with Peppermint Hippo, TRWD is building a diversified portfolio designed to withstand economic cycles while creating sustainable shareholder value. The Company’s acquisition strategy emphasizes transparency, operational efficiency, and the development of recession-resistant holdings across multiple sectors.

