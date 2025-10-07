AirJoule Technologies and the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center to Collaborate on Atmospheric Water Generation Using Waste Heat

RONAN, Mont., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) (“AirJoule Technologies” or the “Company”), a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air, today announced a three-year Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (“CRADA”) with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (“ERDC”).

The collaboration between ERDC’s operational water research team and AirJoule Technologies will leverage the combination of ERDC’s tactical generator waste heat recovery systems and the state-of-the-art AirJoule™ platform for extracting moisture from ambient air. The goal of the collaboration is to develop more resilient supply of potable water for military personnel that operates effectively across a broad range of environmental conditions and geographic locations.

“This agreement between ERDC and AirJoule Technologies marks a significant step forward for integrating our AirJoule™ technology platform into real-life use cases to benefit the U.S. military,” AirJoule Technologies Chief Executive Officer Matt Jore said. “AirJoule™ can operate in a wide range of environments, particularly when surface water and ground water sources are unavailable or contaminated. We believe this collaboration will help secure a reliable source of pure water for our troops, and we’re excited to work with ERDC on this research initiative.”

ERDC helps solve our nation’s most challenging problems in civil and military engineering, geospatial sciences, water resources, and environmental sciences for the Army, Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and our nation’s public good. Successful execution of the cooperative research between ERDC and AirJoule Technologies will accelerate advancement of heat-driven atmospheric water generation technology and inform potential development of sustainment and resiliency capabilities in the future.

About AirJoule Technologies Corporation

AirJoule Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AIRJ) is a leading technology platform that unleashes the power of water from air. Through its joint venture with GE Vernova and in partnership with Carrier Global Corporation, the Company’s purpose is freeing the world of its water and energy constraints by delivering groundbreaking sorption technologies. For more information, visit https://airjouletech.com .

