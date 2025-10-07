Jackery Brings Unmatched Savings on Essential Home Backup & Outdoor Power to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days

Secure Home Backup Power or Power On-the-Go at Incredibly Low Prices October 7-8 on Amazon and at Jackery.com

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery, a global leader in portable solar generators and clean energy solutions, is shining a light on huge savings in honor of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days on October 7-8, offering its best in class solar products at the lowest prices of the year to help families better protect themselves during power outages and disasters. Shoppers can save on best-selling portable power stations and solar bundles, perfect for fall camping, tailgating, emergency preparedness, and essential home backup.

Whether you need a solution for your home or on-the-go, there has never been a better time to power up. Jackery’s Amazon Prime Big Day Deals include:

NEW Jackery HomePower 3600 Plus – on sale for $1,499 ( Amazon & Jackery ) With two 200W solar panels: $1,999 ( Amazon Exclusive) With 500W panel: $2,099 ( Jackery Exclusive)

– on sale for $1,499 ( & ) NEW Jackery Explorer 240D - on sale for $139 ( Amazon Exclusive)

- on sale for $139 ( Exclusive) NEW Jackery HomePower 3000 - on sale for $999 ( Amazon & Jackery ) With two 200W solar panels: $1,499 ( Amazon & Jackery )

- on sale for $999 ( & ) Jackery Explorer 1000v2 - on sale for $369 ( Amazon ) and $399 ( Jackery ) With one 200W solar panel: $599 ( Amazon & Jackery )

) and $399 ( ) Jackery Explorer 2000v2 - on sale for $699 ( Amazon & Jackery ) With one 200W solar panel: $1,099 ( Jackery )

& ) Jackery Explorer 300 - on sale for $159 on Amazon exclusively

exclusively Jackery Explorer 5000 Plus - on sale for $2,899 ( Amazon ) and $2,799 ( Jackery )

Prime Day for consumers can also take advantage of the Residential Clean Energy Credit (ending on December 31, 2025), which offers credits of up to 30% on installed home backup systems with a capacity of 3kWh or more.

This is also the first Prime Day sale for the new HomePower 3600 Plus and Explorer 240D solar generator models.

Engineered to redefine home energy solutions, the HomePower 3600 Plus offers 3,584Wh capacity, 3,600W output, and modular expandability up to 43kWh. Compact yet powerful, it provides up to 14 days of refrigerator power and seamless integration with a home’s circuit system via a Manual Transfer Switch, making it the standard choice for Jackery’s new Essential Home Backup category and eligible for the Residential Clean Energy Credit.

The Explorer 240D, Jackery’s newest ultra-portable station, delivers class-leading power in a lightweight design, perfect for outdoor adventures or quick household backups. Designed as a DC-only powerhouse, it eliminates inefficient AC conversion and delivers pure, efficient energy straight to your devices, including laptops via a 140W USB-C port. With 256Wh capacity, four USB ports, and durable Next-Gen Heat LFP cells rated for 6,000+ charge cycles (retaining ≥70% capacity after a decade), the E240D isn’t just for adventure, it's built to last. Whether you’re powering cameras, lights, phones, or mini fridges, it’s your discreet, dependable energy partner for life on the go.

Deals are available exclusively on Jackery’s Amazon Storefront and Jackery.com while supplies last.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products—from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh—Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

