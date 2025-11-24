Jackery Unveils Explorer 1500v2, the Smallest & Lightest 1.5kWh LFP Portable Power Station in Its Class

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in innovative solar generators and green off-grid energy solutions, today introduced the launch of the Explorer 1500v2, a next-generation solar generator built to deliver dependable, easy-to-carry power for both outdoor adventures and essential home backup.

Designed for versatility and everyday peace of mind, the Explorer 1500v2 offers a powerful 1536Wh capacity and delivers up to 2000W of output – enough to run essentials like refrigerators, power tools, e-bikes, coffee makers, and more. And with a 9% lower cost per watt-hour than comparable models, it makes reliable backup power more accessible than ever.

Despite its strong output, the Explorer 1500v2 is also the smallest and lightest power station in its class. Weighing just under 32 pounds, it’s 22% smaller and nearly 8% lighter than similar units – easy to lift, carry, and store, whether in a trunk, RV, or closet. A compact profile and foldable handle make grab-and-go power effortless.

The Explorer 1500v2 includes 7 versatile ports, including dual USB-C fast-charging and three AC outlets for high-demand devices. In urgent situations, the Emergency Super Charging mode brings the battery to 100% in just one hour. And during power outages, the built-in UPS function keeps essential devices running with virtually zero interruption.

Engineered for reliability, the Explorer 1500v2 operates in extreme temperatures as low as –4°F and as high as 113°F, resists surges up to 3000V, and holds a charge for six months thanks to advanced ZeroDrain technology. Its premium LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery provides more than 6,000 charge cycles and up to a 10-year lifespan, backed by a 3+2-year warranty.

The system also pairs seamlessly with Jackery’s SolarSaga 200W Bifacial Solar Panels for fast, efficient solar charging – all managed through the Jackery app, which offers real-time monitoring and customizable energy settings. A built-in SOS light adds extra reassurance for emergency situations.

The Jackery Explorer 1500v2 is now available. For more information on Jackery, please visit www.jackery.com . Be sure to follow Jackery on social media at @JackeryUSA for the latest updates in real time.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products—from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems amounting to 60kWh—Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT

ICR

jackery@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fbc3a20-2e24-47e8-9a0e-b2bba9367d7c