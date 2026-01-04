Jackery Rings In the New Year and Unveils the Explorer 1500 Ultra — Reengineered Power for Those Who Never Compromise

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackery , a global leader in portable power and green energy solutions, today unveiled the Jackery Explorer 1500 Ultra, a professional-grade power solution engineered for demanding environments with uncompromising standards for reliability, durability, and refined design. As the “grab-and-go” member of Jackery’s Essential Home Backup lineup, the Explorer 1500 Ultra delivers dependable power for the home, outdoors, and emergency situations while setting a new standard for build quality, materials, and tactile experience in its category.





“The Explorer 1500 Ultra represents a different level of intention in how we design and build power solutions,” said Steven Wang, VP of Jackery’s Americas Business Department. “This product was engineered for people who never compromise—on performance, materials, or reliability. From the feel of its construction to the rigor of its testing standards, the 1500 Ultra reflects precision engineering and premium workmanship, while still delivering the rugged capability professionals and homeowners depend on.”

Ultra-durable. Built for extremes.

After more than a decade as a leader in the energy storage industry, Jackery saw firsthand that real-world power demands are far more punishing than laboratory testing suggests. From dust-filled workshops and off-road overlanding to severe weather events such as floods and storms, many power stations struggle to perform outside controlled conditions. These real-world challenges drove the development of Jackery’s all-weather protected Ultra Series and the flagship debut of the Explorer 1500 Ultra.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra meets the industry’s highest dust-and-waterproof rating, IP65, ensuring dependable performance in environments ranging from dust-filled workshops to sand-swept deserts. With IPX5-level water protection, it is designed to withstand heavy rain and water splashes - an exceptional level of protection for a high-capacity power station. A thoughtfully engineered support arm silicone protective flap provides added defense against dust and moisture, even while the unit is in use.

Engineered for extreme conditions, the Explorer 1500 Ultra meets Level-9 seismic resistance standards and has passed a one-meter drop test, reinforcing its ultra rugged construction. The result is a power solution designed to perform where conditions are anything but forgiving.





Innovation-driven Design.

In the Explorer 1500 Ultra, Jackery introduces a fully redesigned chassis featuring a patented titanium-alloy multi-layer structure designed to enhance both water resistance and heat dissipation. A reengineered battery-inverter-thermal architecture fully seals and protects the battery while improving overall cooling efficiency. By relocating ventilation to the base of the unit, airflow is directed vertically through a turbine fan for more effective heat exchange, while the metal housing helps accelerate heat transfer and moisture evaporation.



Built with titanium alloy to balance strength and lightness, the Explorer 1500 Ultra weighs just 38.6 pounds (17.5 kg), making it the lightest IP65-rated power station in its class - nearly half the weight of some comparable models.





Extreme performance. Power unleashed.

Many electronic devices rated at 1,000 to1,800 wattsrequire significantly higher surge power at startup, with surge duration varying depending on the device.To support real-world performance across demanding scenarios, the Explorer 1500 Ultra extends its 3,600W peak output duration by up to ten times compared to traditional power station designs, delivering stable, confident power even for high-demand equipment.

Beyond peak output, the Explorer 1500 Ultra is capable of sustaining a 2,000W output for up to 15 minutes—far exceeding what most power stations in its class are designed to deliver, and well beyond typical user expectations.

It is equipped with a 1,536Wh high-capacity battery and sub-20-millisecond UPS response time, providing flexible power support for both home backup and demanding outdoor use. Built with EV-grade LiFePO4 battery cells, it maintains up to 70% battery health after 4,000 charge cycles, delivering dependable performance for up to ten years of worry-free use.





Powered by Jackery’s exclusive ChargeShield™ 2.0 fast-charging technology, the Explorer 1500 Ultra delivers faster, safer charging, reaching a full recharge in as little as 1.5 hours. With support for up to 800W of solar input, it can be fully recharged via solar power in approximately 2.5 hours under optimal conditions.



With a versatile range of outputs—including two AC outlets, USB-C and USB-A ports, and a 12V car outlet—the Explorer 1500 Ultra makes it easy to power multiple devices at once, wherever power is needed most.

Precision-crafted. Built to last.

The Explorer 1500 Ultra reflects Jackery’s commitment to inside-out innovation, moving beyond conventional materials and manufacturing to deliver a design that balances refined aesthetics with purposeful engineering. The result is what Jackery considers an industrial masterpiece—one that seamlessly integrates form and function at every level. As a testament to this design excellence, the Explorer 1500 Ultra has been recognized with a Red Dot Design Award.

This commitment to design and durability is evident in features such as:

Beveled multi-faceted corner construction

A sculpted, angled form inspired by motorsport design, delivering a dynamic visual profile while enhancing impact protection.

Laser-etched top surface with dimensional light effects

Drawing inspiration from race-grade carbon fiber textures, the precision laser engraving increases surface friction to help keep items securely in place.

Industry-first detachable metal outer shell

Featuring exposed fasteners and a metal nameplate accent, the removable shell delivers a bold, industrial character with a premium, rugged finish.

Composite armored display

Constructed with a dual-layer PMMA and polycarbonate structure for enhanced scratch and impact resistance. The display remains intact after three consecutive 1.3-meter steel-ball drop tests.

Dual-side silicone impact buffers

Purpose-engineered to absorb impact energy while preserving both structural integrity and reliable performance.





For uncompromising professionals.

Defined by an uncompromising attention to detail, this philosophy shapes the design language of Jackery’s new Ultra Series and reflects an ongoing dialogue with users who demand exceptional performance and craftsmanship without compromise.

It is built for overlanding adventurers navigating deserts and reaching remote fishing destinations; for professional outdoor filmmakers—including creators such as MrBeast—capturing extreme survival content in some of the world’s most unforgiving locations; and for emergency responders operating in high-risk environments during storm seasons and natural disasters.





The Explorer 1500 Ultra is capable of powering Starlink® systems in off-grid environments, helping maintain essential connectivity in extreme conditions. Based on internal testing, it can support up to 50 hours of Starlink Mini use, helping users stay connected wherever their pursuits take them.

Ultra Series. Looking ahead.

The launch of the Explorer 1500 Ultra represents a significant milestone in Jackery’s broader brand evolution. Looking ahead to 2026, the company plans to continue advancing along two complementary priorities: accelerating product innovation shaped by real-world use cases, while deepening strategic partnerships to sharpen the identity and purpose of each product line.



Together, these efforts are expected to broaden Jackery’s offerings, strengthen how its products work together, and shape the brand’s next chapter—one defined by innovation, collaboration, and a long-term vision for the future of portable power.

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products – from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 40kWh energy storage solutions – Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

