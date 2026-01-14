Jackery’s CES® 2026 Wins Tell a Bigger Story: How Reliable Solar Power Helps People Live Without Compromise

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For years, reliable power meant compromise: loud generators, fumes in the backyard, limited run times, or systems that felt disconnected from how people actually live.

At CES® 2026, Jackery showed what the new standard looks like and how it performs.

Jackery earned some of the industry’s most respected awards and recognitions at this year’s show, but the real story wasn’t the trophies themselves — it was what those honors reflected. Quiet, clean, dependable solar power is no longer a niche backup option. It’s becoming an everyday part of modern life, designed to work seamlessly at home, outdoors, and everywhere in between.

That momentum comes as Jackery marks 10 years since introducing its first portable power station, a decade spent rethinking how energy fits into real-world use — not just emergencies.

“People want energy solutions that fit their lives,” said Steven Wang, VP of Jackery’s Americas Business Department. “They want power they can count on during outages, on the road, in their backyard, and at home — without noise, fumes, or constant tradeoffs. The recognition we received at CES shows how closely our products align with real, everyday needs. With continued advances in battery and solar technology, we’re delivering not just form, but function. Jackery offers beautiful, flexible power, and we’ll continue to build and innovate solar solutions that integrate seamlessly into the home and beyond.”

The Jackery Solar Gazebo Takes Center Stage

If one product defined Jackery’s CES 2026 momentum, it was the Solar Gazebo.

From early walkthroughs to extended conversations with editors and creators, the Solar Gazebo consistently drew attention — not as a concept, but as something people could immediately picture using. By integrating solar generation into a thoughtfully designed backyard structure, it transforms outdoor spaces into functional energy hubs capable of producing up to 10 kWh of power per day.

It’s a shift away from temporary, noisy solutions toward something quieter, cleaner, and permanent — energy that feels like part of the home, not an accessory to it.

That real-world appeal translated directly into recognition, with the Solar Gazebo earning multiple CES honors, including:

Coverage from outlets such as ZDNet and 9to5Toys further reinforced the message: this wasn’t speculative technology — it was a practical extension of the home’s energy footprint.

Recognition Rooted in Real-World Use

Jackery’s broader CES recognition echoed that same shift toward usable, real-life energy solutions.

The Solar Mars Bot earned a place on PCWorld’s Best of CES 2026 list and a Best of CES nomination from CNET and the Consumer Technology Association , highlighting a future where solar power adapts dynamically instead of staying fixed in place.

earned a place on list and a , highlighting a future where solar power adapts dynamically instead of staying fixed in place. The Explorer 1500 Ultra was named a BestReviews Genius Product of CES 2026 , recognized for rugged performance and everyday reliability. Built to withstand dust, rain, rough handling, and extreme temperatures, it reflects a growing demand for power systems that are as dependable as the appliances they support.

was named a , recognized for rugged performance and everyday reliability. Built to withstand dust, rain, rough handling, and extreme temperatures, it reflects a growing demand for power systems that are as dependable as the appliances they support. The SolarSaga Barrel Tile (The Jackery Solar Roof) received a CES Innovation Awards Honoree distinction for integrating high-efficiency solar generation directly into architectural roof design — making clean energy easier to adopt without changing how homes look or function.



Together, these recognitions reinforce a single idea: the industry is moving away from compromise, and toward energy solutions designed for how people actually live.

Award-Winning, Everyday-Ready

Today’s energy expectations are different. People want solutions that are quiet, clean, dependable, and flexible — without sacrificing comfort or convenience. Jackery’s CES 2026 awards reflect that shift toward solar generators, modular essential home backup, and integrated energy systems that fit naturally into daily life.

Whether it’s preparing for outages, extending power outdoors, or choosing systems that simply work day to day, Jackery continues to design with one guiding principle in mind:

Energy should work the way people live.

That belief carries into CES 2026 with Jackery’s theme: Your Power, Your Terms.

For more information on Jackery’s latest innovations, solar generators, essential home backup solutions, and CES 2026 highlights, visit Jackery.com .

ABOUT JACKERY

Founded in California in 2012, Jackery is a leader in innovative solar generators and renewable energy solutions. Offering a diverse range of products — from compact 100W units to essential home backup systems, all the way to robust 40kWh energy storage solutions — Jackery combines cutting-edge technology with a steadfast commitment to sustainability. Designed in the USA based on customer usability and the diverse energy needs of the United States, Jackery is dedicated to providing reliable, renewable energy solutions, prioritizing convenience, trust, energy independence, and environmentally responsible practices. With over 150,000 five-star reviews, Jackery has earned the trust of customers worldwide. To learn more, check out Jackery on Facebook , Instagram , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

