Prince Silver Corp. to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prince Silver Corp. (“Prince” or the “Company”) (CSE: PRNC, OTCQB: PRNCF) based in Vancouver, and focused on advancing the past producing Prince Silver Project in Nevada, today announced that Ralph Shearing, President & Director, will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 9th, 2025.

DATE: October 9th

TIME: 11:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 9th. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Company Highlights

Flagship Project: Past producing Prince Silver Project, Nevada

Past producing Prince Silver Project, Nevada Exploration Target Defined: 25–43 Mt grading 37–40 g/t Ag, 0.28–0.40 g/t Au, 1.44–1.57% Zn, 0.78–0.87% Pb, and 3.62–4.30% Mn.

25–43 Mt grading 37–40 g/t Ag, 0.28–0.40 g/t Au, 1.44–1.57% Zn, 0.78–0.87% Pb, and 3.62–4.30% Mn. Tight Capital Structure: Approximately 45M shares outstanding.

Approximately 45M shares outstanding. Fully Funded Drill Program: 6,500m confirmation and step-out drilling in progress.

6,500m confirmation and step-out drilling in progress. Financing in Progress: $3 million raise to support and expand ongoing drilling.



About Prince Silver Corp.

Prince Silver Corp is a silver exploration company focused on advancing the Prince Silver Project in Nevada, USA. The known deposit identified with historic drilling is open in all directions and is near surface. Prince Silver Corp also holds interest in the Stampede Gap Project a district scale copper-goldmoly porphyry system located ~15km NNM of the Prince Silver Project and, holds option interest in the Broken Handle Project, an early-stage mineral exploration project located southern British Columbia, Canada

