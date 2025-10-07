Powering Possibilities: Itron Unveils Full Conference Lineup for Itron Inspire 2025

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, unveiled the speaker lineup for its premier customer-focused event, Itron Inspire 2025, which will be held in Orlando, FL, Oct. 24-30, 2025. The conference will gather industry leaders across electricity, water, gas, IIoT and smart cities to drive more intelligent and sustainable resource management.

“Utilities and cities are navigating an era of unprecedented complexity with growing and changing demand, aging infrastructure, rising consumer expectations, physical and cybersecurity threats, extreme weather and sustainability initiatives. Addressing these challenges requires a new way of thinking. That’s why we come together at Itron Inspire—to have meaningful discussion about how to address utilities’ needs today and into the future,” said Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs. “Itron’s premier industry event gathers leaders from across the industry to share knowledge, insights and inspiration—and experience edge intelligence in action.”

The main event, the Knowledge Conference, takes place Oct. 26-28 and includes forward-thinking keynotes, networking events, breakout sessions and a showcase of Itron’s integrated solutions and partner offerings in the Knowledge Center. Attendees are also encouraged to visit the Itron Experience for an interactive demonstration of how granular visibility and localized control across distribution networks can enhance safety, reliability and resilience.

Keynotes & General Sessions

Opening General Session: Attendees will hear from: Ed Bielarski, CEO of Gainesville Regional Utilities, who will highlight the utility’s vision and challenges it has successfully tackled. Tom Deitrich, president and CEO of Itron, who will discuss the importance of accurate, real-time data and edge intelligence in transforming the way energy and water are managed. Marina Donovan, vice president of global marketing, ESG and public affairs, will discuss the findings of the 2025 Itron Resourcefulness Report in a keynote chat with Kristy Stone, Chief Customer Officer at Duquesne Lighting Company and Ron King, VP of Operations & Maintenance at Peoples Natural Gas. This year's report explores the transformative role of data analytics, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) and grid edge intelligence for utilities. It examines five key utility use cases that benefit from these technologies: customer experience, safety, predictive maintenance, demand forecasting and grid optimization. ​Farah Saeed, research director at Frost & Sullivan, will unveil the winners of the 2025 Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards.

Tuesday General Session: Thomas Koulopoulos is returning to the Itron Inspire stage as the day-two keynote speaker. A futurist, visionary, inventor and author known for his bold perspectives on the future of energy, water and digital ecosystems, Thomas will deliver actionable insights and fresh inspiration for attendees to take back to their teams and communities. Then, Ben Huggins, senior vice president of Customer & Marketing Experience at Itron, will announce the recipients of the annual Itron Innovator Award and multiple channel partner awards, including Growth Partner of the Year, Itron Engage Champion and Channel Partner of the Year.

Big Picture Sessions

Navigating Utility Challenges—Itron’s Solutions for Today and Tomorrow: In this Big Picture Session, Susan Lynch, managing director at Accenture, will moderate a discussion between Itron’s product management leaders, Ty Roberts and Stefan Zschiegner, about the value of grid edge intelligence in driving visibility and control at the grid edge to transform utility operations. Panelists will touch on challenges faced by electric, gas and water utilities and how Itron solutions are addressing these challenges today and into the future—from navigating the energy transition and ensuring gas safety to detecting water leaks and beyond.

From Regulator to Regulated—Perspectives from Former Utility Commissioners: Moderated by Nick Wagner, vice president, regulatory, Black Hills Energy, this panel discussion will feature perspectives of former state utility commissioners who have transitioned to executive roles within regulated utilities. The panelists, including Maria Bocanegra, president of Peoples Gas and North Shore Gas and Kevin Gunn, vice president of state and federal regulatory policy for Evergy, will discuss how they approach garnering regulatory support for new initiatives and how to work together with local regulators to address pressing challenges while prioritizing resilience, safety and affordability.

Women Who Inspire Luncheon

The annual Women Who Inspire session, known for sparking important conversations and fostering meaningful connections across the industry, is taking shape in an exciting new format: the Women Who Inspire Luncheon. This year’s featured speaker is Maria Bocanegra, who will draw from her distinguished career and personal journey to explore a range of topics that empower attendees to champion female leadership in the energy, water and utilities sectors.

Breakout Sessions

More than 75 customer- and partner-led breakout sessions will take place throughout the conference. Facilitated by smart city and utility industry leaders, these sessions will fit within one of four tracks: Applications, Outcomes and Services; Data Management; Mobile and Measurement Solutions; and Multi-Purpose Network Solutions. From outage awareness and consumer engagement to gas meter accuracy and smart water solutions, these sessions will explore the latest innovations that are driving the industry forward.

Additional Learning Opportunities

On Wednesday, Oct. 29 and Thursday, Oct. 30, Itron will host customer forums and working groups that provide deeper insights, direct dialogue with product teams and peer-to-peer learning with others. A complete list of sessions can be found here.

For more information about Itron Inspire 2025, visit www.itron.com/inspire. Join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #ItronInspire25.

