Alpha Modus Escalates Patent Enforcement Offensive Targeting Global Retail Tech Giants

CORNELIUS, N.C., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Modus, Corp., the subsidiary of Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) has filed new patent infringement lawsuits in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Sensormatic Electronics LLC and Johnson Controls International PLC, as well as against Navori SA and meldCX Pty Ltd—marking a decisive escalation in the company’s ongoing campaign to enforce its intellectual property across the global retail technology landscape.





Alpha Modus’s complaints allege that these multi-national companies are unlawfully deploying Alpha Modus’s patented artificial intelligence systems that monitor and analyze real-time consumer behavior, sentiment, and product interaction—technologies that have become foundational to modern in-store analytics, retail media, and digital engagement platforms.

The suit against Sensormatic and Johnson Controls asserts infringement of U.S. Patent Nos. 10,853,825; 12,039,550; 11,042,890; and 11,301,880. Sensormatic’s widely-used retail analytics products—including ShopperTrak Analytics, TrueVUE Cloud, Shrink Analytics with Video Intelligence, and Synergy Media Displays—are alleged to practice Alpha Modus’s patented methods that track shopper movement, measure demographics and sentiment, and deliver real-time inventory and engagement responses for some of the world’s largest retailers such as Kroger, Levi’s, Puma, Adidas, Mango, and T-Mobile.

The second case targets Navori SA, a Switzerland-based provider of digital signage and computer vision systems, and meldCX Pty Ltd, an Australia-based AI company whose Signagelive and Viana Analytics platforms integrate real-time facial recognition, demographic analysis, and personalized content delivery—features that directly align with Alpha Modus’s patented technologies under U.S. Patent Nos. 10,360,571; 12,039,550; 11,042,890; and 12,026,731.

These filings represent the latest phase of Alpha Modus’s aggressive, multi-front enforcement effort—one that has now targeted domestic and international technology providers whose retail analytics and computer-vision products mirror patented Alpha Modus inventions. Each lawsuit underscores the company’s expanding mission to reclaim control over the intellectual property powering next-generation AI in physical retail environments.

Alpha Modus’s patented technologies are already recognized as the blueprint for in-store analytics, tracking, and personalized advertising systems now used across the global retail ecosystem. The company continues to deploy coordinated legal actions to ensure that entities benefiting from these innovations are held accountable under U.S. patent law.

With more than a dozen active enforcement actions and multiple licensing agreements already secured, Alpha Modus continues to assert its position as a leading innovator in real-time retail analytics and consumer-engagement systems.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMOD) is a pioneering technology company specializing in AI-driven retail and investment solutions through its subsidiary, Alpha Modus, Corp. With a robust patent portfolio, Alpha Modus develops cutting-edge systems that power the future of retail engagement, consumer analytics, and digital transformation.

