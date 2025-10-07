Cognosos Delivers $300K in End of Line Labor Alone for a Major Automotive Manufacturer

ATLANTA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognosos, a leading provider of AI-powered real-time location solutions, today announced that it created $300,000 in annual returns for one of Canada’s largest automotive manufacturing facilities. Using Cognosos’s advanced indoor location platform, this manufacturing operation was able to increase quality control workflow efficiency and easily locate assets with 3-5 meter accuracy.

Manufacturing 1,200 vehicles daily requires precise coordination. Ineffective solutions breed complexity, causing inefficiencies that harm schedules and profitability. Previously, locating vehicles on quality hold was manual and time-consuming, adding an average of 15 minutes per car due to outdated worksheets, extensive walks, and guesswork. This bottleneck caused delays, inefficiencies, and logistical strain. Cognosos provides a real-time indoor vehicle tracking system to efficiently manage parts, personnel, and vehicles on the production line and in the lot, addressing these complexities.

“Our platform, implemented on both production lines in high-traffic zones, revolutionizes vehicle management,” says Michael Finnegan, chief technology officer of Cognosos. “We provide unmatched real-time tracking accuracy, allowing instant vehicle location and efficient asset redirection, ensuring a smooth production flow. Our solution supports vendor defect tracking and quality control, proving scalable and reliable even in challenging OEM environments.”

This deployment has yielded significant operational gains, with an estimated annual return exceeding $300,000. Beyond direct financial returns, benefits include faster throughput, accelerating 1,200 vehicles per day, decreased dwell time and shipping delays, and enhanced process visibility for better vehicle inventory management.

Building on this strong foundation, the facility is now focused on expanding the system's capabilities and production. Future plans include advanced analytics to reduce dwell time, streamline workflows, and boost speed, accuracy, and profitability. These enhancements solidify Cognosos' role as an essential partner in their ongoing success.

To learn more about how Cognosos is revolutionizing industrial logistics and enabling unprecedented operational efficiency, please visit cognosos.com.

About Cognosos

Cognosos utilizes the power of AI/ML to transform tracking data into operational intelligence, redefining the value of location solutions. Cognosos is able to quickly deploy with an ultra-lightweight footprint that excels in complex environments, producing a hard-dollar ROI within months through a subscription based service model. We help customers hit their goals, whether that’s reducing costs, increasing velocity, or improving staff safety. Join the leading brands in healthcare, automotive, logistics, and manufacturing that see results with Cognosos. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

