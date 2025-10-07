Cyprium Metals Limited to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7-9th, 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is advancing its flagship Nifty Copper Complex in Western Australia — a large-scale brownfield project positioned to restart copper cathode production in the next 12-months. Executive Chairman Matt Fifield will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Tuesday October 7th at 10:00am (ET).

Recent Company Highlights

A$80M raised in August – fully funds Nifty Phase 1 copper cathode restart and Phase 2 sulphide open-pit feasibility study.

– fully funds Nifty Phase 1 copper cathode restart and Phase 2 sulphide open-pit feasibility study. Targeting Phase 1 copper cathode production in 9–12 months – only ASX copper developer set to bring new production online within next 12-months.

– only ASX copper developer set to bring new production online within next 12-months. Phase 2 Feasibility Study due Q2 2026 – Sulphide open and existing concentrator restart study. PFS indicated 38,000tpa Cu in concentrate production over 20 year LOM

– Sulphide open and existing concentrator restart study. PFS indicated 38,000tpa Cu in concentrate production over 20 year LOM Strategic partners locked in – Glencore (finance) and Macmahon (operations) driving rapid execution.

Cyprium Metals (ASX: CYM) is advancing the phased restart of its flagship brownfield Nifty Copper Complex in Western Australia. Phase 1 is refurb of the brownfield SXEW plant and heap leach to produce copper cathode. Phase 2 is a new sulphide open pit and refurb of the existing concentrator to produce an average of 38,000tpa of copper in concentrate over a 20 year mine life.

Following an $80 million equity raise in August, the Company is fully funded to commence the Phase 1 copper cathode restart, with first production targeted within the next 9–12 months. A final investment decision is expected imminently, positioning Cyprium as the only ASX listed copper developer expected to bring new copper production online within the next 12 months.

