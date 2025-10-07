Tesoro Gold to present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Tuesday, 7 October 2025

PERTH, Australia, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesoro Gold, ASX: TSO, OTCQB: TSORF), a gold exploration and development company, focused on advancing its El Zorro Gold Project in Chile, today announced that Managing Director Zeff Reeves will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

DATE: 7 October 2025

TIME: 9:30 - 10:00 AM ET

LINK: REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: Tuesday, 7 October

Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors will have the opportunity to ask the company questions in real-time. For those unable to attend the live session, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and complete the system check in advance to ensure seamless participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Recent Significant Mineral Resource Update

Unconstrained MRE now 2.0 Moz at 1.07g/t Au.

Improved the ounce-per-vertical metre profile supporting future mine design.

Deposit remains open in all directions, providing strong potential for further Resource growth.



Updated Scoping Study Outcomes

Expanded and upgraded Ternera open pit gold mining and processing development.

Robust project economics with a post-tax NPV 7. 5 % of US$663M at a US$ 2,750/oz gold price.

of US$663M at a US$ 2,750/oz gold price. Simple and scalable development pathway using a proven processing flowsheet.



Tesoro Gold

Tesoro is an Australian public company that has discovered Chile’s first Intrusive Related Gold System (IRGS) identifying a new gold district at its El Zorro Gold Project.

Covering 570km2 in a coastal location with ready access to grid power and water, Tesoro holds the largest and most prospective gold project in Chile. The Company is rapidly advancing the Ternera Gold Deposit towards development and production.

With a cash position of AUD$35 million (post receipt of all funds from recent placement of securities), Tesoro is fully funded to complete advanced feasibility studies, permitting and aggressive regional exploration programs to unlock a new multimillion ounce gold district.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.