Vocodia Holdings Inc. Announces Immediate Strategic Measures and Leadership Changes to Strengthen Corporate Integrity and Derive Shareholder Value

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTC: VHAI), a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement and innovative voice and data solutions, today announced a series of strategic measures and leadership changes designed to fortify its financial structure, enhance governance, and accelerate growth while protecting the long-term interests of all stakeholders. These actions reflect Vocodia's commitment to resilience, disciplined stewardship, and delivering sustainable shareholder value amid evolving market dynamics.

Strategic Measures to Optimize Capital Structure

To maintain optimal capital allocation and prevent premature dilution, prior to reorganization, Vocodia has instructed its transfer agent to temporarily pause future conversions of VHAI Series B and Series C warrants. This deliberate step enables the company to conduct a thorough evaluation of the conversion mechanics of these warrants without disrupting ongoing operations or strategic initiatives. The pause is not a retraction of prior contractual commitments, but a carefully planned interlude to ensure future conversions align with Vocodia’s immediate growth trajectory and maximize shareholder value.

Complementing this action, Vocodia has initiated a comprehensive review of its authorized shares, both common and preferred, akin to the due diligence phase of a high-stakes acquisition. This review will assess current authorizations against projected needs, regulatory requirements, and best practices in the capital market. The objectives are clear: eliminate excess that could pressure the balance sheet and ensure the equity framework remains agile for opportunistic expansions.

Holders of VHAI Series B and C warrants are urged to contact Vocodia’s Investor Relations team at ir@vocodia.com for personalized guidance on exercise windows, alternative liquidity options, and interim adjustments arising from the pause. The company remains committed to transparency, fostering trust and continuity for all stakeholders.

Strategic Leadership Changes and Insider Investment

In a parallel development, Vocodia announced that Paul Taylor, a longtime insider and renowned activist investor, has acquired 1,151,240,000 shares of common stock, representing approximately 28.78% of the company, through open market purchases. Taylor has been unanimously elected as Chairman and Interim Chief Operating Officer, signaling a significant shift in control and operational direction.

Vocodia’s co-founder and CEO, Brian Podolak, welcomed the change, stating, “With Paul stepping into the leadership seat, we accelerate our path to scale and sharpen accountability. His investment is a strong signal of confidence in our mission to deliver cutting-edge communication technologies.”

Paul Taylor added, “This isn’t a passive stake. It’s a turnaround story. My role is to drive immediate operational change, optimize execution, and deliver brilliant results for both myself and shareholders who believe in Vocodia’s potential. I am also negotiating several sizable Vocodia acquisitions that will significantly enhance the company’s market position and unlock our growth strategy. My measures are the hallmark of disciplined stewardship—simple, surgical, immediate, accretive, and forward-looking. The structural reorganization places greater operational accountability at the top of the agenda, while maintaining full continuity with Brian Podolak, who will continue guiding technical advancement and the company’s product strategy.”

Taylor's nearly 29% stake provides meaningful influence over all corporate direction, reinforcing investor confidence, aligning leadership incentives, and providing a more precise roadmap to revenue scaling and financial discipline.

About Vocodia Holdings Corp

Vocodia Holdings Corp (OTC: VHAI) is a pioneer in AI-driven customer engagement, delivering innovative, scalable solutions through its Digital Intelligence Sales Agent (DISA) platform. Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Vocodia empowers businesses worldwide with cost-effective, intelligent customer interaction tools designed to enhance satisfaction and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit: http://www.vocodia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," strategy," "future," "likely," "may,", "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 related to the public offering (SEC File No. File No. 333-269489) and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, our actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and undertake no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

