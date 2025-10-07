FormAssembly Atlas Delivers Agentic AI and New Salesforce Integration for the Next Era of Data Collection

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormAssembly today announced the launch of FormAssembly Atlas, the next generation of its enterprise data collection and automation platform. Atlas introduces FormAssembly AI (Fai), an agentic AI assistant built directly into the platform that goes beyond basic AI tools to autonomously create branded, enterprise-ready forms and workflows, then integrate them seamlessly across Salesforce and other key systems of record. Atlas features a new connector architecture designed to give enterprises greater control over their data integrations, making it faster and easier to build robust connections to critical business applications. The newly enhanced Salesforce Workflow Connector showcases this with a redesigned UI, smarter data mapping, and advanced automation logic that eliminates manual rework, reduces errors, and ensures clean, structured, AI-ready data. Visitors to Dreamforce 2025 can experience Fai, the new Salesforce connector, and other Atlas enhancements at booth #527.

“With the release of FormAssembly Atlas and our agentic AI assistant, Fai, we are announcing the end of manual form and workflow creation in data collection,” said Cedric Savarese, Founder and CEO of FormAssembly. “Atlas redefines enterprise data collection with a human-centric approach. With a simple prompt, Fai automatically generates branded forms and entire workflows in the span of a conversation—complete with best-in-class integrations, including our enhanced Salesforce connector. It can optimize forms for usability and compliance, while always keeping the user in control. And whenever deeper assistance is required, Fai seamlessly connects users to a real person. FormAssembly Atlas closes the chapter on traditional form building and ushers in a new era where forms and workflows build themselves, enabling organizations to move faster while keeping their data reliable, secure, and AI-ready.”

Key Features of FormAssembly Atlas:

Fai, a built-in AI assistant for data collection: Agentic AI assistant builds forms and workflows, configures integrations, provides usability and compliance guidance, and improves customer support.

Agentic AI assistant builds forms and workflows, configures integrations, provides usability and compliance guidance, and improves customer support. New connector architecture: Redesigned connector framework gives enterprises more power and flexibility in managing data workflows. Built on this foundation, the enhanced Salesforce connector delivers a modern UI for simplified querying and mapping, advanced automation logic with preconditions and action dependencies, and new data variables that let users dynamically store and reuse connector data across workflows.

Redesigned connector framework gives enterprises more power and flexibility in managing data workflows. Built on this foundation, the enhanced Salesforce connector delivers a modern UI for simplified querying and mapping, advanced automation logic with preconditions and action dependencies, and new data variables that let users dynamically store and reuse connector data across workflows. Seamless UI and UX: Unified interface makes managing forms and workflows easier and faster, with fewer clicks, intuitive design tools, and reusable assets that reduce time-to-value and improve efficiency across the platform.

Unified interface makes managing forms and workflows easier and faster, with fewer clicks, intuitive design tools, and reusable assets that reduce time-to-value and improve efficiency across the platform. Instant workflow and form builder: Autonomously build data collection workflows in minutes, even for the most complex enterprise use cases. Users can enter custom prompts, upload files for conversion, or leverage AI recommendations to create new workflows, generate forms, connect to systems of record like Salesforce and HubSpot, set up notification rules and alerting, and more.

Autonomously build data collection workflows in minutes, even for the most complex enterprise use cases. Users can enter custom prompts, upload files for conversion, or leverage AI recommendations to create new workflows, generate forms, connect to systems of record like Salesforce and HubSpot, set up notification rules and alerting, and more. Automatic branding: Easily apply consistent branding across forms. Users can upload a screenshot of their website or another branded asset, and Fai will generate a matching theme that can be applied across the user’s form themes for a unified look and feel.

Easily apply consistent branding across forms. Users can upload a screenshot of their website or another branded asset, and Fai will generate a matching theme that can be applied across the user’s form themes for a unified look and feel. Compliance guidance: Fai provides guidance on relevant data privacy requirements, tailored to each user based on industry and region. The assistant is backed by FormAssembly’s robust security certifications, sensitive data processing capabilities, and trusted infrastructure.

Fai provides guidance on relevant data privacy requirements, tailored to each user based on industry and region. The assistant is backed by FormAssembly’s robust security certifications, sensitive data processing capabilities, and trusted infrastructure. AI-enabled customer support: Fai introduces new AI customer support features that make it easy to find answers to common questions, troubleshoot issues, and access assistance for complex projects. FormAssembly maintains human-in-the-loop support with an award-winning team, meaning customers always have access to a human agent.

Fai introduces new AI customer support features that make it easy to find answers to common questions, troubleshoot issues, and access assistance for complex projects. FormAssembly maintains human-in-the-loop support with an award-winning team, meaning customers always have access to a human agent. Test mode: Send test data through forms, workflows, and integrations like Salesforce and HubSpot in a sandbox environment. Confidently validate forms and workflows before deployment.

Send test data through forms, workflows, and integrations like Salesforce and HubSpot in a sandbox environment. Confidently validate forms and workflows before deployment. New trial and plan experience: A simplified path to adoption that makes it easy to try Atlas, with built-in recommendations to guide the right plan selection.

Savarese continued, “FormAssembly’s approach to AI is to always keep humans at the center of the equation. We’ve built it into our products so that every interaction is intuitive, explainable, and aligned with user intent. And whenever a customer needs more support, real people are always within reach.”

Delivering a New Agentic AI Experience for Salesforce Users

FormAssembly provides thousands of Salesforce users with the infrastructure to capture clean, structured data from the start—a critical foundation for AI-powered tools like Agentforce. The enhanced Salesforce Workflow Connector builds on this by introducing more flexible logic, advanced configurations, and enhanced compliance controls, all supported by FormAssembly Atlas’ new connector architecture. Paired with Fai, users can create secure, branded workflows in minutes and ensure their CRM data is accurate, consistent, and fully actionable. Together, these innovations make it easier for organizations to automate processes, reduce risk, and prepare Salesforce data for success with Agentforce and other AI-driven initiatives.

“FormAssembly’s new Atlas platform has been a powerful upgrade from day one. The AI assistant is already reducing the time it takes to create new forms, while also making it easy to experiment with new workflows,” said Eric Vintner, Salesforce & Assessment Lead at The School for Social Entrepreneurs. “Even in just the first few weeks, I can see how these new features will accelerate how we collect data and free up time for higher-value work. My favorite surprise is how fast I can make CSS changes, taking care of a fairly tedious process in just a few minutes.”

Experience the FormAssembly Atlas platform at Dreamforce. Visit FormAssembly at booth #527, schedule a personalized demonstration, or read more at FormAssembly.com.

About FormAssembly

FormAssembly is the leading enterprise data collection and automation platform that enables organizations to securely capture, connect, and manage complex data. FormAssembly Atlas provides a modern front door for enterprise data collection, combining human-centric AI for intelligent form creation and workflow automation with deep system integrations in a single, secure solution. Trusted by thousands of organizations across healthcare, higher education, financial services, nonprofit, and the public sector, FormAssembly powers critical data processes for customers, including Amazon, CVS Health, Dell, LendingTree, and Southwest. Learn more at www.formassembly.com.

