Anathapindika Health Brings Standard-Setting Supplements to the US

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anathapindika is already a popular wellness brand in other areas of the world, and now it will be bringing its innovative detoxifying supplement formulations to the United States. Anathapindika Health founder and CEO Dr. Intaek Lee looks forward to providing his innovative products to a large, health-conscious audience of consumers in America.

Despite the popularity of daily multivitamins and specialty nutraceuticals, millions of Americans continue to struggle with a wide variety of stubbornly unresolved health concerns. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, 52% of Americans “take at least one vitamin or other dietary/nutritional supplement daily.” The United States collectively spends $31 billion on nutraceutical vitamins and minerals each year. The message? They’re invested in healthy outcomes. And yet countless health conditions, from high cholesterol to chronic inflammation to memory decline, remain widespread.

“Even with prescriptions, exercise, and a shelf full of supplements, many people still face what I call lingering health issues,” explained Dr. Intaek Lee. “These unresolved problems often signal deeper imbalances that require a more comprehensive approach. That’s why I created Anathapindika. That’s why we’re bringing it to the US marketplace.”

Anathapindika Health developed its trio of formulas — Super System Booster, Super Brain Health, and Super Immune Support — to address health needs at their most basic level. Rather than pump the body full of more positive ingredients, the supplements start with a focus on detoxing and cleansing. Like any job well done, they begin by clearing away the negative aspects of unhealthy living before beginning to rebuild with positive phytonutrients, antioxidants, and other nutraceutical improvements.

The three formulas are designed to accelerate the detoxification processes. The goal is to remove harmful environmental elements and strengthen natural recovery pathways.

“In essence, they are attempting to naturally relieve the body from the pressure and pollution of 21st-century living,” said Lee. This simple act of clearing away the dross of modern lifestyles has led to customers reporting improvement in blood test markers, circulatory health, digestion, and memory, sometimes within weeks of use. Reviews on the Super Brain Health page are a good example of this. They point to many satisfied customers, including BRX on 5/4/25, pointing out that these stand out in a marketplace rife with products that claim much and do nothing.

Rather than simply layering on more vitamins (and cost and complexity to daily rhythms), Anathapindika Health helps the body remove obstacles. The reduction of toxins helps the body function as designed, empowering natural processes to restore balance. It is a truly holistic solution for those who are tired of doing “all the right things” without seeing real results.