ServiceTitan Expands Workforce Development Opportunities Through Path to Pro Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, is bringing additional job opportunities and skills programs to contractors by connecting them with The Home Depot’s Path to Pro program. This initiative provides ServiceTitan customers access to a robust pipeline of skilled tradespeople while offering aspiring professionals streamlined pathways into careers in HVAC, plumbing, electrical, and beyond.

The skilled trades industry is facing a critical labor shortage, with over 400,000 open construction jobs in the U.S. today.

“The trades industry is facing a generational workforce challenge, and solving it requires bold collaboration,” said Bryan Olshock, chief marketing officer at ServiceTitan. “Through our partnership with the Home Depot’s Path to Pro program, we’re connecting our customers with talent, while helping to create a sustainable future for the trades by investing in the next generation of skilled professionals.”

By registering for Pro Xtra, Home Depot’s free contractor loyalty program, contractors will gain access to a hiring network for skilled tradespeople, and graduates of the Path to Pro Skills Program will be connected with high-demand career opportunities at some of the fastest-growing service businesses in the country.

Through Path to Pro, contractors using ServiceTitan can access a range of free resources and tools designed to build the pipeline to the trades, including:

PathtoPro.com : A comprehensive resource hub offering career guidance and information for students, parents, educators, and anyone exploring opportunities in the trades.

: A comprehensive resource hub offering career guidance and information for students, parents, educators, and anyone exploring opportunities in the trades. Path to Pro Skills Program : Free, on-demand training and educational content designed to prepare the next generation of trades and construction professionals.

: Free, on-demand training and educational content designed to prepare the next generation of trades and construction professionals. Path to Pro Network : A hiring platform that connects contractors with jobseekers. ServiceTitan contractors can now post jobs, review candidate portfolios and experience, and connect with skilled tradespeople to meet their hiring needs.



How Contractors Can Get Started

Contractors can sign up for the Path to Pro program by registering for Home Depot’s free contractor loyalty program, Pro Xtra. Once registered, contractors gain access to the Path to Pro Network, where they can post job openings, connect with trades professionals, and take advantage of free training and resources.

Learn more about the Path to Pro program here.

About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is the software platform that powers trades businesses. The company’s cloud-based, end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, manage their back office, and provide a stellar customer experience. By bringing an integrated SaaS platform to an industry historically underserved by technology, ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the technology they need to keep the world running.

About Home Depot’s Path to Pro

In the U.S., there are more than 400,000 open construction jobs today, a number that is only growing. Through the Path to Pro Program , The Home Depot connects skilled tradespeople to construction job openings and offers free, virtual classes on careers in the trades. In addition, The Home Depot Foundation offers free training opportunities and scholarships to introduce youth, underserved communities and separating U.S. military servicemembers to meaningful careers in plumbing, carpentry, electrical and HVAC. For more information, visit PathtoPro.com .

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

press@servicetitan.com

© 2025 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).