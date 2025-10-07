Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) Strengthens Balance Sheet and Expands Robotics Footprint with $52.8 Million Hilton Garden Inn Rancho Mirage Acquisition — Fifth in Less Than 24 Months

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), doing business as TechForce Robotics, today announced the successful closing of its fifth acquisition in under two years with the completion of its share exchange transaction to acquire Treasure Mountain Holdings, LLC, the owner and operator of the 120-room Hilton Garden Inn Rancho Mirage, California. The transaction, valued at approximately $52.8 million, officially closed on September 30, 2025.

Under the terms of the agreement, Nightfood issued 176,167 shares of Series C Preferred Stock, each convertible into 6,000 shares of common stock, to the sellers of Treasure Mountain Holdings, LLC.

A Transformative Step Forward

The Hilton Garden Inn Rancho Mirage acquisition represents far more than another hotel purchase, it is a cornerstone in TechForce Robotics’ evolution into a next-generation technology and asset company. This acquisition, along with prior transactions in Victorville and other Southern California markets, creates a growing network of AI-connected, real-world deployment environments where the company’s service robots are being tested, refined, and commercialized.

Each property strengthens both sides of the company’s model:

On the balance sheet: asset-backed real estate holdings enhance book value, stability, and collateral strength.

asset-backed real estate holdings enhance book value, stability, and collateral strength. Operationally: every hotel serves as a live testbed and proof-of-concept site for TechForce’s Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) technology, integrating AI-driven automation into high-traffic environments such as hospitality, retail, education, and healthcare.

Together, these acquisitions form a vertically integrated platform that blends tangible assets with scalable robotics innovation, positioning TechForce Robotics to become a pioneer in the AI-automation sector.

Building a Future-Ready Company

The Rancho Mirage acquisition continues to transform Nightfood Holdings from its legacy roots into a diversified, technology-driven enterprise with recurring, predictable revenue. By combining cash-flowing real assets with cutting-edge automation, the company is executing a model designed to accelerate growth, strengthen the balance sheet, and attract institutional investors preparing for the next wave of robotics adoption.

Jimmy Chan, CEO of Nightfood Holdings dba TechForce Robotics, commented:

“This acquisition marks another defining step in our journey to build a category-defining robotics ecosystem. By pairing tangible assets with scalable AI and automation, we’re not just strengthening our balance sheet, we’re creating a living laboratory for the future of intelligent service infrastructure. Our shareholders now own a company positioned at the intersection of robotics innovation and real-asset value creation.”

About Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is an emerging robotics company focused on developing and deploying AI-powered automation across industries. Hospitality is the Company’s first sector of entry, where its Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform addresses heavy-duty, repetitive, dirty, and injury-prone tasks that are increasingly difficult to staff with human labor. Nightfood’s long-term vision is to expand into additional verticals requiring similar automation solutions, delivering scalable robotics that improve safety, efficiency, and reliability across multiple sectors.

As part of its vertically integrated model, Nightfood is also strengthening its balance sheet through ownership of asset-rich real estate, beginning with hotel acquisitions that double as live deployment sites for robotics testing and operational benchmarking. This combined strategy of robotics innovation and real estate growth positions NGTF to capture market share in the rapidly expanding global service robotics industry, projected to exceed $170 billion by 2030 globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and Nightfood Holdings’ expected performance. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from expectations. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s SEC filings for additional information.

