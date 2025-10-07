Momcozy Announces Exclusive Prime Day Deals on Best-Selling Motherhood Essentials

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momcozy, the leading global brand dedicated to empowering mothers through comfort-driven innovation, is excited to announce its exclusive Amazon Prime Day deals for 2025. This year’s lineup features savings across wearable breast pumps, pregnancy pillows, maternity support products, baby carriers, and parenting essentials — all designed under its Cozy Tech philosophy, which combines innovation with real insights from mothers to make motherhood easier, more comfortable, and more supported.

Prime Day Spotlight: Hero Products

From Tuesday, October 7 through Wednesday, October 8, Prime members can enjoy exceptional savings on Momcozy’s three most popular products:

30% off – Momcozy M5 Wearable Breast Pump – the No.1 global best-seller in wearable breast pumps for three consecutive years. Lightweight (0.5 lbs), ultra-quiet, and equipped with BabyLatch™ Technology for easy, on-the-go pumping.

– the No.1 global best-seller in wearable breast pumps for three consecutive years. Lightweight (0.5 lbs), ultra-quiet, and equipped with BabyLatch™ Technology for easy, on-the-go pumping. 25% off – Momcozy M9 Wearable Breast Pump – the first wearable pump with expert-designed rhythms, Double-Fit Flange™, and personalized pumping modes via the Momcozy app.

– the first wearable pump with expert-designed rhythms, Double-Fit Flange™, and personalized pumping modes via the Momcozy app. 16% off – Dreamlign Pregnancy Pillow – shortlisted at the world’s leading trade fair in Cologne, Germany, for its innovative slide-leg design that minimizes sleep disruption while offering full-body contouring support for the head, back, belly, hips, and legs.



Beyond its hero lineup, Momcozy is also offering Prime Day savings across its care, outing, and parenting essentials.



Comfort and Commitment

This Prime Day, Momcozy is making comfort more accessible — from breastfeeding to recovery, outings, and daily parenting. Purchases include a 30-day free return policy, fast Amazon Prime delivery, giving mothers peace of mind at every step.



The campaign also reflects Momcozy’s broader mission: listening to mothers, applying scientifically substantiated technologies, and working with parenting experts to continually improve support at every stage of motherhood. Since entering the market in 2018, Momcozy has expanded through e-commerce platforms, retail partnerships, and flagship brand stores, making its products more accessible than ever. Powered by the Cozy Tech philosophy — designed to give mothers freedom in breastfeeding, comfort in recovery, confidence on the go, and peace of mind in daily routines. Momcozy has achieved solid annual sales growth, with its wearable breast pump line consistently ranking among the top-selling maternal care products on Amazon.



“Prime Day is more than a sale — it’s a chance to stand with moms everywhere,” said Alan Cawley, Senior Sales Director at Momcozy. “Moms trust us to make their lives easier, and this year we’re delivering our most comfort-driven innovations at unbeatable prices — because support isn’t optional, it’s essential.”

About Momcozy

Since its founding in 2018, Momcozy-Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump* brand, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the FemTech space, offering a groundbreaking range of products designed to support mothers and babies from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. With a commitment to innovation and comfort, Momcozy has redefined maternal care with its wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, and other essential products that seamlessly integrate into the lives of modern mothers. Loved by over 4.5 million** mothers across 60 countries, Momcozy's products are sold directly on the brand's website and by major retailers such as Babylist, Walmart, Target, and Amazon. Momcozy's mission is to offer comprehensive solutions that empower mothers with the comfort and support they need at every stage of their journey.

*Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024

*Data as of July 2025 from Amazon official platform.