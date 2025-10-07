Beyond Identity and Carahsoft Partner to Enhance Identity and Access Management Solutions in the Public Sector

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Identity , the secure-by-design identity and access management platform engineered to eliminate identity-based threats, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Beyond Identity’s Public Sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading identity and access management solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, whose deep expertise and broad reach in the Government sector significantly enhance our ability to deliver advanced identity security solutions to Federal agencies,” said Jasson Casey, CEO and Co-Founder of Beyond Identity. “Our FedRAMP Moderate authorization marks a critical milestone, enabling us to meet urgent Government mandates for phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) and zero trust maturity, empowering agencies to dramatically improve their cybersecurity posture.”

Beginning in 2022, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) released Memorandum M-22-09 to guide Federal agencies toward adopting zero trust best practices. Further emphasizing this priority, Executive Order 14028 in January 2025 mandated the use of phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication (MFA) to bolster Federal cybersecurity.

Beyond Identity's tailored solutions directly address recent Federal mandates, providing cloud-based Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) and Customer Identity Access Management (CIAM). Key features include universal phishing-resistant MFA, continuous risk-based authentication, device security compliance enforcement, secure single sign-on (SSO) and identity-driven AI defenses. These capabilities ensure agencies can efficiently reach the Optimal maturity levels for both Device and Identity components as defined by CISA's Zero Trust Maturity Model.

“With the addition of Beyond Identity to our offerings, we are now able to provide Federal agencies and our reseller partners with industry-leading identity security solutions designed specifically to address current cybersecurity mandates,” said Michael Shrader, Vice President of Intelligence and Innovative Solutions at Carahsoft. “Beyond Identity’s FedRAMP Moderate authorization complements our cybersecurity portfolio, helping Government agencies efficiently achieve critical zero trust and MFA compliance.”

Beyond Identity’s software, hardware and solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V Contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, TIPS Contract #220105, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Beyond Identity team at Carahsoft at beyondidentity@carahsoft.com or register for the upcoming webinar, “Defending Identity and Securing Mission-Critical Environments in the U.S. Public Sector,” taking place Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. ET, to learn how Beyond Identity helps agencies strengthen both device and identity assurance without adding user friction or requiring hardware implementation.

Beyond Identity delivers the only Dynamic Identity Defense Platform for the AI era that eradicates the root cause of security incidents across users, devices, and AI agents. As AI democratizes both enterprise productivity and sophisticated cyber attacks, Beyond Identity provides security that provides guarantees built on cryptographic certainty rather than probabilistic detection. The platform provides device trust enforcement for managed and unmanaged devices, continuous authentication that validates trust beyond login, and universal passwordless coverage across Linux, Windows, macOS, iOS, Android, ChromeOS, VDI, and emerging platforms. By cryptographically welding identity to hardware, Beyond Identity stops phishing, MFA bypass, session hijacking, and token replay attacks while reducing SOC and help desk workload and accelerating workforce productivity. Trusted by enterprise customers including Snowflake, World Wide Technology, and Cornell University to secure their most critical assets, Beyond Identity integrates with existing infrastructure seamlessly. Founded by security industry veterans, the company is committed to transforming identity from the largest attack surface into the first line of cyber defense. For more information, visit www.beyondidentity.com .

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors that enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated Cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .