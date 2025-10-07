Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI Secures EU’s General Safety Regulation 2144 Compliance, Becomes the World’s Only Driver Monitoring System Validated Under Both Indian and EU Safety Standards

DrivebuddyAI crosses 3.5 billion kilometers of real-world driving data with 70%+ accident reduction, underscoring Roadzen’s global leadership in AI-powered driver safety



NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) (“Roadzen” or the “Company”), a global leader in AI at the convergence of insurance and mobility, today announced major milestones for its flagship driver-safety and in-cabin intelligence platform, DrivebuddyAI, marking a defining step in its global expansion.

DrivebuddyAI has received validation of its Driver Monitoring System (DMS) compliance with the European Union General Safety Regulation (EU GSR 2144) from the authorized testing laboratory Applus IDIADA in Barcelona, Spain. This milestone extends DrivebuddyAI’s regulatory footprint beyond India’s AIS-184 framework, making it the only AI-powered driver monitoring platform validated under both Indian and European standards. The validation comes ahead of the EU NCAP 2026 rollout, which mandates in-cabin driver monitoring across all new vehicles beginning July 2026.

DrivebuddyAI’s dataset has now surpassed 3.5 billion kilometers of real-world driving data—nearly doubling in just four months. This extensive data foundation has consistently demonstrated a 70%+ reduction in accidents, validating the platform’s ability to improve driver behavior, fleet safety, and risk management for insurers and mobility operators worldwide.

DrivebuddyAI’s new EU GSR 2144 compliance confirms adherence to Advanced Driver Distraction Warning (ADDW) and Driver Drowsiness & Attention Warning (DDAW) requirements—core components of the upcoming EU NCAP 2026 protocols. The validation, conducted by Applus IDIADA in both passenger cars and trucks under multiple test conditions, establishes DrivebuddyAI as one of the few globally verified, computer-vision-based Driver Monitoring and ADAS platforms. It complements the platform’s prior AIS-184 certification in India, solidifying DrivebuddyAI’s readiness for large-scale OEM and fleet integration across Europe, Asia, and the U.S., all powered by a unified global foundation model.

Roadzen will showcase DrivebuddyAI live at InCabin Europe 2025, held October 7–9, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain at booth C210. The event—the premier global forum for in-cabin safety and human-machine interface technologies—brings together over 1,200 executives, engineers, OEM, and Tier-1 decision-makers. Attendees will experience live vehicle demonstrations of DrivebuddyAI’s single-box multi-compliance solution, covering DMS, ADAS, ADDW, DDAW, and occupant monitoring in one integrated platform.

Nisarg Pandya, Head of Roadzen’s DrivebuddyAI, commented, “We’re proud to be the only company now ready for both European and Indian standards, independently validated by leading labs for two of the most important automotive markets in the world. The market is demanding a new level of technical capability and precision, as many existing systems struggle with excessive or inaccurate alerts. The need for greater accuracy and reliability is the true differentiator in real-world AI, and that’s exactly what we’ve built—fewer false alarms and trusted, real-world performance. With validated compliance for DMS and our single-box, five-compliance solution, we’re fully prepared for the EU market and excited to showcase it live at InCabin 2025 in Barcelona.”

Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen, added, “We’re building the world’s first truly global AI foundation model for road safety—a single, scalable solution that OEMs and fleets can deploy worldwide. Trained on billions of miles of diverse driving data and refined in the toughest road conditions in India, our AI is battle-tested and ready to perform anywhere.”

