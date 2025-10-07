Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort on Kauai Presents its 2026 Hawaii Nei Special Offer

WAIMEA, Hawaii, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waimea Plantation Cottages, Kauai’s historic oceanfront hotel welcomes guests dreaming of a Hawaii vacation in 2026 to enjoy up to 26% off Best Available Rates with the “Hawaii Nei Special Offer.” Guests booking this special will also receive a $26 Mahalo Gift Certificate for use in The Cottage Store for those all-important mementos of their trip.

“We are pleased to offer the ‘Hawaii Nei Special Offer’ for stays in 2026. Hawaii Nei translates to ‘beloved Hawaii.’ The islands are held dear by so many people from all over the world and this offer gives them a chance to vacation on Kauai at a special price,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. “It’s an invitation to slow down, reconnect with nature, and experience the warmth of aloha.”



Waimea Plantation Cottages, with roots dating back to 1884, has welcomed guests to their vintage Hawaii plantation homes since 1984. The resort offers 59 one- to five-bedroom cottages, built between the 1880s and 1930s set on 43 acres of oceanfront grounds. The cottages harmonize contemporary comfort with the simplicity of plantation times. Each cottage features a fully equipped kitchen and a private lanai.

The ‘Hawaii Nei Special Offer’ is available now for stays from March 1, 2026, through December 17, 2026, with a 3-night minimum stay in 2-bedroom oceanfront, 1- to 3-bedroom ocean-view, and 3-bedroom garden view cottages.

Nearby are some of Kauai’s amazing natural attractions: the awe-inspiring Waimea Canyon, known as the "Grand Canyon of the Pacific," Koke’e State Park, the breathtaking Napali coastline, and Kekaha Beach, one of Hawaii's longest white-sand beaches. For those seeking local charm, Waimea Town and nearby Hanapepe Town offer fun boutiques, art galleries, and eclectic eateries.

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book reservations, please visit www.waimeaplantationcottages.com or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to stunning sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

