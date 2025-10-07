S&P Dow Jones Indices and Dinari Launch S&P Digital Markets 50 as Official Index For Top Crypto Tokens and U.S. Equities

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dinari , the leading provider of tokenized U.S. equities across 70+ countries, today announced the S&P Digital Markets 50, in collaboration with S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider. The benchmark brings together 35 U.S.-listed companies driving digital asset and blockchain adoption and 15 of the largest cryptocurrencies, making it the first index to measure both traditional equities and digital assets in one framework.

Dinari will create a token tracking the benchmark through dShares™, its fully backed tokenized-equities product. Each equity in the index is tokenized one to one with the backing stock and held with a regulated custodian, with an analogous system for backing tokens. Investors keep the full economic rights of the backing stock including dividends and a protected ability to redeem for full market value.

The result is a new class of multi-asset products that are directly investible and easily distributable. Customers gain unified exposure to both equities and crypto in a single benchmark and a simple, token-based product.

This structure makes the benchmark easy for asset managers, fintech platforms, and custodians to distribute globally. Onchain settlement delivers faster transfers and greater efficiency while control over the underlying securities remains in the hands of the customer.

“For the first time, investors can access U.S. equities and digital assets together in a single, investible benchmark,” said Gabe Otte, CEO of Dinari. “Our mission at Dinari is to help set a standard for how tokenized equities can safely and compliantly enhance traditional finance. The S&P Digital Markets 50 shows how established benchmarks can be extended onchain, giving customers both the transparency of tokenization and the control of direct indexing.”

By putting the benchmark onchain, Dinari enables asset managers, custodians, fund administrators, and fintech platforms to integrate the S&P Digital Markets 50 into their existing systems. The index can flow through established custody and distribution channels, bringing crypto and equities together under familiar institutional infrastructure.

“Cryptocurrencies and the broader digital asset industry have moved from the margins into a more established role in global markets. Our expanded index suite offers market participants consistent, rules-based tools to evaluate and gain exposure to this segment. From North America to Europe to Asia, market participants are beginning to treat digital assets as part of their investment toolkit – whether for diversification, growth, or innovation strategies,” said Cameron Drinkwater, Chief Product & Operations Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

About Dinari Inc.

Dinari Inc. is the largest tokenized U.S. public securities provider, with a mission to enable investing in anything from anywhere through its compliance-first, blockchain-based tokenization technology. With Dinari Inc., neobanks, fintechs, and other financial services providers can offer their customers seamless access to U.S. public markets through Dinari’s fully-backed dShares™.

By tokenizing real-world equities at scale, Dinari Inc. provides global investors with seamless access to over 100 tokenized U.S. public stocks and financial assets. Turnkey integration and a focus on working with partners to navigate regulatory challenges make it easy for Neobanks, fintechs, and other institutions to remain at the forefront of financial technology.

Dinari Inc. has raised $22.65 million to date from leading investors including VanEck Ventures, Hack VC, F-Prime Capital, Blockchange Ventures, and Balaji Srinivasan.

Dinari Inc. is a Registered Transfer Agent with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (Section 17A(c)). Dinari dShares™ are not currently available in the United States and certain jurisdictions as limited by law.