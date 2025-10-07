Protect Your Plumbing from Cold Weather: Simple Steps to Prevent Costly Damage

WACO, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, a Neighborly® company, is offering homeowners practical steps to prepare their plumbing for colder and freezing temperatures. Frozen and burst pipes are among the most common and costly winter plumbing problems, but proactive maintenance can help protect your home, save money and provide peace of mind.

“As temperatures drop, a few simple precautions can make all the difference in avoiding expensive repairs and protecting your home,” said Mike Henderson, Vice President of Operations, Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company. “By taking proactive measures now, such as insulating exposed pipes, checking for small leaks and sealing any gaps, you can prevent plumbing emergencies before they happen.”

Winterize the Exterior

Outdoor and unprotected plumbing is the first to face freezing temperatures. Protect them early with these simple steps:

Drain garden hoses: Disconnect, drain and store all garden hoses connected to your home’s outdoor spigots.

Disconnect, drain and store all garden hoses connected to your home’s outdoor spigots. Insulate faucets: Install insulated covers to shield outdoor faucets from freezing temperatures.

Install insulated covers to shield outdoor faucets from freezing temperatures. Shut off and drain exterior lines: If your home has shut-off valves for outdoor spigots, close them and carefully drain the lines to prevent freezing.



Interior Plumbing Defense

Basements and utility areas often house key plumbing systems, making them critical to winterize. Here’s how to prevent costly situations:

Insulate exposed pipes: Focus on pipes running along exterior walls, as they’re most at risk of freezing.

Focus on pipes running along exterior walls, as they’re most at risk of freezing. Maintain the water heater: Have the water heater flushed to remove sediment buildup and keep the temperature set to 120°F for safe, efficient operation.

Have the water heater flushed to remove sediment buildup and keep the temperature set to 120°F for safe, efficient operation. Inspect the sump pump: Pour water into the pit to confirm it activates and drains correctly.



Kitchens and bathrooms are high-use areas in the home, which makes their plumbing especially vulnerable during colder weather. Stay ahead of problems with these checks:

Check fixtures for leaks or drips: Inspect sinks, tubs, and showers regularly and have any issues professionally addressed.

Inspect sinks, tubs, and showers regularly and have any issues professionally addressed. Clear drains to avoid clogs: If slow drains are present, they may be blocked due to hair, food and mineral buildup. Have them inspected so the blockages can be cleared.

If slow drains are present, they may be blocked due to hair, food and mineral buildup. Have them inspected so the blockages can be cleared. Seal interior gaps: Examine caulking around sinks, tubs, and toilets to help retain heat and keep moisture out.



Whole-Home Prevention

Protecting your plumbing means being proactive throughout your home, and not just during colder weather:

Prevent frozen pipes: During freezing temperatures, keep faucets trickling and never set your thermostat below 55°F.

During freezing temperatures, keep faucets trickling and never set your thermostat below 55°F. Know your shut-off valve: Make sure everyone in the home knows where the main water shut-off valve is located in case of sudden problems.

Make sure everyone in the home knows where the main water shut-off valve is located in case of sudden problems. Avoid plumbing pitfalls: Don’t ignore small leaks and never flush wipes, paper towels or hygiene products.

Don’t ignore small leaks and never flush wipes, paper towels or hygiene products. Dispose of grease properly: Pouring oil or grease down the drain can cause clogs and backups. Instead, collect and throw it away in the trash.

By taking small, proactive steps now, homeowners can avoid the stress and expense of cold weather and general plumbing emergencies.

For more information and tips about cold weather plumbing care and smart plumbing solutions, visit mrrooter.com/fallmaintenance.

About Mr. Rooter:

Mr. Rooter®, a Neighborly® company, is a full-service plumbing and drain cleaning franchise with more than 240 franchises worldwide. Established in 1970, Mr. Rooter franchisees provide services to both residential and commercial customers.

