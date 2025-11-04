Clogs Don’t Take Holidays: 68% of Americans Experience Plumbing Issues This Time of Year

WACO, Texas, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holidays approach, Mr. Rooter® Plumbing, a Neighborly® company, is preparing for what’s often the busiest time of year for plumbers. According to a recent consumer survey, nearly 68% of Americans have experienced plumbing issues during the holiday season at least once and almost one in six deal with these headaches every year – making holiday plumbing emergencies more common than most realize.

“Every year, we see how a little preventive care can make a big difference,” said Mike Henderson, Vice President of Operations for Mr. Rooter Plumbing, a Neighborly company. “When homeowners understand what’s happening in their pipes, especially during a peak usage period, they are better equipped to avoid damage and extend the life of their plumbing systems.”

The number-one culprit for holiday plumbing problems? Cooking grease, fats and oils poured down the drain. In fact, 33.5% of respondents identified these as the leading cause of household plumbing headaches. To help homeowners avoid these common problems before guests arrive, Mr. Rooter Plumbing is sharing practical, expert-backed tips to keep kitchens and pipes running smoothly.

Stay Ahead of Clogs

Spotting early warning signs can prevent headaches later. While 80% of Americans say they feel prepared for holiday plumbing problems, only one in three have taken preventive steps such as scheduling maintenance. Slow drains are often the first sign of a clog forming deeper in the line. A professional camera inspection can help identify hidden clogs, cracks, or root intrusion before they become serious, and before guests arrive.

Holiday Kitchen Do’s and Don’ts

With holiday cooking in full swing, kitchen sinks and garbage disposals are working overtime. Nearly 40% of Americans say their first response to a plumbing problem is to try DIY fixes with plungers, hot water or baking soda mixtures, but fewer than 17% pick up the phone to call a professional right away. Mr. Rooter Plumbing experts recommend these simple steps to help prevent clogs and keep plumbing systems in top shape throughout the season:

Grease solidifies and causes tough clogs. Instead, pour it into a container and throw it away. Watch what goes in the disposal: Avoid putting fibrous foods like potato peels, celery and onion skins in the garbage disposal, as they can wrap around blades and block drains.

Avoid putting fibrous foods like potato peels, celery and onion skins in the garbage disposal, as they can wrap around blades and block drains. Scrape plates before rinsing: Scrape leftover food into the trash or compost to prevent buildup in pipes.

Scrape leftover food into the trash or compost to prevent buildup in pipes. Use sink strainers: Place strainers in sinks and tubs to catch hair, food scraps and debris before they cause blockages.





Be Ready for the Unexpected

Even with the best preparation, plumbing issues can still happen. Homeowners should familiarize themselves with the location of the main water shut-off valve and understand how to use it in case of an emergency. Acting quickly to stop the flow of water and calling a trusted plumber right away can help prevent costly water damage and keep the holidays running smoothly.

For more seasonal maintenance tips visit mrrooter.com/draincare.

