CBP Management Adds Large Gatineau Commercial Portfolio

OTTAWA, Ontario, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBP Management, the real estate management services division of Colonnade BridgePort, has been awarded the property management and leasing mandate for an 881,000 square foot commercial portfolio owned by Heafey Group. The mixed office, industrial, and retail portfolio consists of 20 properties – 19 in Gatineau and one in Ontario – with more than 130 tenants.

This milestone builds on CBP Management’s re-entry into the Gatineau market in 2024 with Place Vincent Massey, also partly owned by Heafey Group, and further strengthens the partnership between the two organizations.



“Securing the management and leasing mandate for this portfolio marks an important step in the continued growth of our partnership with Heafey Group, as well as CBP Management’s expansion in the Gatineau market,” said Ron Matheson, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Management Services. “It provides a significant opportunity to leverage our integrated service platform and proven management expertise to deliver strong results for our client while ensuring a positive experience for tenants.”

The expansion of this relationship underscores CBP Management’s strengths in managing large, multi-tenant portfolios, its integrated approach to property and leasing services, and its ability to deliver strong results for clients while enhancing the tenant experience.

“CBP Management has the professionalism, experience, and tenant expertise needed to oversee a portfolio of this size,” said Steve Heafey, Vice President of Legal Affairs at Heafey Group. “We are confident their management will ensure stability and long-term value across these assets.”

About Colonnade BridgePort – colonnadebridgeport.ca

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company providing comprehensive property management, leasing, acquisition, development, investment and asset management services for commercial and residential properties. With a focus on understanding each client's unique goals, we leverage our real estate expertise and market insights to deliver exceptional performance. Headquartered in Ottawa, Colonnade BridgePort also has offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Dartmouth, and Fredericton.

About Heafey Group – groupeheafey.com/en

Heafey Group is a real estate investment and development company specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office, retail, industrial, multi-residential and hospitality properties. With more than 45 years of experience, Heafey Group leverages its expertise to identify and reposition undervalued assets, create long-term value, and deliver strong results for its partners and stakeholders. Headquartered in Gatineau, Quebec, Heafey Group also has offices in Miami, Florida, where the firm owns and manages a growing portfolio of hospitality assets.

