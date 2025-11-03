CBP Management Enters Third Atlantic Province with New PEI Mandate

OTTAWA, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBP Management, the real estate management services division of Colonnade BridgePort, has officially expanded into a third Atlantic Canada province with the property management and leasing mandate for County Fair Mall on Prince Edward Island.

Located in Summerside, the province’s second-largest city, the privately-owned 244,372 square foot enclosed shopping centre features more than 30 shops and services, including Bank of Montreal, Cineplex Cinemas, Giant Tiger, PEI Liquor Commission, Sobeys, SportChek, and the Summerside Medical Centre.

“The Atlantic region continues to offer exciting opportunities for partnership and investment,” said Mike Ewald, Director, Commercial Property Management, Atlantic Canada. “Our team’s local expertise and collaborative approach are key to supporting clients and tenants as we continue to build our footprint across the region.”

This milestone follows CBP Management’s 2024 entry into Atlantic Canada, with offices in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. The company’s regional portfolio now spans more than 1.2 million square feet of managed commercial space, along with The Marlstone, a 291-unit multi-residential community in the heart of Halifax.

“This new mandate in PEI reflects Colonnade BridgePort’s broader strategy to strengthen our presence in existing markets while strategically pursuing opportunities in high-performing secondary markets,” said Ron Matheson, Senior Vice President, Real Estate Management Services. “With a vertically integrated platform that spans management, investment, and development, we’re able to identify opportunities, deploy capital effectively, and add long-term value for our partners.”

The County Fair Mall mandate commences on January 1, 2026.

About Colonnade BridgePort

Colonnade BridgePort is a full-service real estate company. Through its integrated business units — CBP Management, CBP Development, CBP Capital, and CBP Residential — the company delivers a complete suite of services across the real estate lifecycle. With a focus on understanding each client’s unique goals, Colonnade BridgePort leverages deep market insight and local expertise to deliver exceptional performance. Headquartered in Ottawa, the company also has offices in Toronto, Mississauga, Dartmouth, and Fredericton.

