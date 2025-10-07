Progyny CEO Named World Economic Forum Champion for Women’s Health

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progyny, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGNY), a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, today announced that CEO Pete Anevski has been honored with the recognition as a Champion for Women’s Health by the World Economic Forum (the Forum) and the Global Alliance for Women’s Health (GAWH). The community of Champions is a distinguished group of global leaders who are playing a critical role in driving advocacy efforts, shaping policies, fostering innovation, and unlocking investments to advance women's health. The exclusive Champions community spans diverse sectors, industries, and geographies, and includes figures such as: Helen Clark, former Prime Minister of New Zealand; Sania Nishtar, SI, FRCP, PhD, DSc, CEO of Gavi; and Nawal Nour, MD, MPH, Chair of Mass General Brigham Gynecology.

“It is an honor to join this esteemed group of global leaders and to collectively bring our unique experiences with the unifying focus of closing care gaps in women's health, worldwide,” says Pete Anevski, CEO, Progyny. “By leveraging Progyny’s unmatched expertise in achieving industry-leading fertility and women’s health outcomes, driving much-needed research, and helping shape the agenda, we have a significant opportunity to catalyze meaningful change.”

Research has shown that women spend 25% more of their lives in poor health than men, despite living longer. Through engagement in the Forum’s innovative platforms, initiatives, consortiums, and research projects, Anevski and Progyny will promote efforts to combat the significant health challenges experienced by women of all ages. During the Forum’s annual convening at its headquarters in New York City, Anevski attended the Annual Meeting of the Champions of the Global Alliance of Women’s Health. Additionally, Progyny Chief Medical Officer Dr. Janet Choi participated in the Annual Meeting of the Members of the GAWH, joining workgroups and sharing in dialogue around care delivery innovation, including a global activator network on maternal health, as well as the need for more women’s health science and innovation.

“Progyny is a recognized global leader in family building and women’s health, and we are thrilled to partner with Pete, Janet, and the entire organization to generate scalable, sustainable improvements that target women’s needs for better outcomes and healthier families across the globe,” said Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health and Healthcare and Executive Committee Member at the Forum. “We look forward to the role they will play in our initiatives and communities, and we welcome Pete to our community of Champions for Women’s Health as we leverage his expertise in women’s health and family building to drive meaningful impact.”

Throughout the year ahead, strategic initiatives and discussions will continue to focus on how governments, investors, and industries worldwide can prioritize women’s health across the globe, generating a lasting, positive impact on health outcomes worldwide.

About Progyny

Progyny (Nasdaq: PGNY) is a global leader in women’s health and family building solutions, trusted by the nation’s leading employers, health plans, and benefit purchasers. We envision a world where everyone can realize their dreams of family and ideal health. Our outcomes prove that comprehensive, inclusive, and intentionally designed solutions simultaneously benefit employers, patients, and physicians.

Our benefits solution empowers patients with concierge support, coaching, education, and digital tools; provides access to a premier network of fertility and women's health specialists who use the latest science and technologies; drives optimal clinical outcomes; and reduces healthcare costs.

Headquartered in New York City, Progyny has been recognized for its leadership and growth as a TIME100 Most Influential Company, CNBC Disruptor 50, Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work in Healthcare, Forbes' Best Employers, Financial Times Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. 5000, Inc. Power Partners, and Crain's Fast 50 for NYC. For more information, visit www.progyny.com .

About The World Economic Forum Global Alliance for Women’s Health

The World Economic Forum’s Global Alliance for Women’s Health is a multistakeholder platform that is committed to changing how women’s health is researched, funded, and advocated for, and close the women’s health gap.

The Alliance is advancing women’s health research and innovation, unlocking more investments for women’s health, addressing care delivery gaps and centring women’s health in global discourse to raise awareness.

It convenes 165 organizations from the public, private, philanthropic, international, civil society and academic sectors to drive impact through catalytic multistakeholder collaborations, cutting-edge thought leadership and high-level global advocacy.

For more information, visit the Alliance’s website: https://initiatives.weforum.org/global-alliance-for-womens-health/home

