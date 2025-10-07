Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM); Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR); Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY); and Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/humana-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.



WHY? As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants downplayed pressures on the Company’s adjusted EPS resulting from increased medical costs associated with pent-up demand for healthcare procedures (especially as COVID concerns abated) which, contrary to the Company’s assurances, resulted in increased utilization rates and costs.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), shares prior to November 30, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, Jasper shares between November 30, 2023 and July 3, 2025, you can participate in the class action Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/jasper-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.



As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR), through certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (i) Jasper lacked the controls and procedures necessary to ensure that the third-party manufacturers on which it relied were manufacturing products in full accordance with cGMP regulations and otherwise suitable for use in clinical trials; (ii) the foregoing failure increased the risk that results of ongoing studies would be confounded, thereby negatively impacting the regulatory and commercial prospects of the Company's products, including briquilimab; (iii) the foregoing increased the likelihood of disruptive cost-reduction measures; and (iv) accordingly, the Company's business and/or financial prospects, as well as briquilimab's clinical and/or commercial prospects, were overstated.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY) shares prior to March 29, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Unicycive shares between March 29, 2024 and June 27, 2025, you can participate in the class action. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/unicycive-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNCY), through certain of its officers, made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Unicycive's readiness and ability to satisfy the FDA's manufacturing compliance requirements was overstated; (ii) the oxylanthanum carbonate new drug application's regulatory prospects were likewise overstated; and (iii) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS) – Securities Fraud Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss:

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Vestis Corp. (NYSE: VSTS). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you acquired Vestis (NYSE: VSTS), shares on or near October 2, 2023, as a result of the Aramark spinoff, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/vestis-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? According to an underlying federal securities fraud class action complaint, Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Aramark had historically underinvested in the business that became Vestis; (2) Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sales force; (3) Vestis’s outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to “service gaps” that had impeded the Company’s levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and (4) as a result of the above, Defendants’ statements about Vestis’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. Shares of Vestis fell about 45% on May 2, 2024, when the company announced, "results in the quarter and our outlook for the year are not in line with expectations.”

On September 30, 2025, key allegations in the securities fraud class action survived defendants’ attempts to dismiss the complaint. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg largely denied a pair of dismissal bids, finding, among other things, that certain statements made by the defendants as ahead of the spinoff were clearly material to investors and couldn't be considered inactionable puffery. According to the Judge: "It is self-evident that the alleged statements were made at too pivotal of a moment (during the spinoff), about topics too essential to Vestis's business (customer service and retention), to be ruled immaterial to all reasonable investors as a matter of law."

