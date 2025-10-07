Forma Furniture Celebrates 21 Years of Scandinavian Style in Colorado Homes with Special Anniversary Offers and Party

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forma Furniture, Colorado’s premier destination for Scandinavian-inspired and modern furniture, proudly announces its 21st anniversary celebration, featuring exclusive promotions, showroom events, and expanded offerings across its Fort Collins, Boulder, and Northglenn locations.

Since its founding in 2004, Forma Furniture has helped Colorado residents bring timeless Scandinavian design into their homes—blending clean aesthetics, natural materials, ergonomic comfort, and sustainable craftsmanship.

To mark this milestone, Forma Furniture is offering 21% off select brands and 10% off Stressless® products from October 11–26, 2025. Customers are also invited to attend the company’s Oktoberfest-themed anniversary event on Saturday, October 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fort Collins showroom. The celebration will feature refreshments, giveaways, and a chance to win a Made in Germany Himolla Aura recliner, one of Forma’s most popular luxury recliners.

“Our 21st year is a special milestone—not just for us, but for our entire community of customers who have continuously shown their support over the years,” said Travis Garrish, Owner and President of Forma Furniture. “This celebration is our way of saying thank you.”

Forma Furniture’s curated collections feature leading global brands such as Skovby, Copeland Furniture, Luonto, BDI, Alf, Mobican, Natuzzi, Stressless and Himolla. From modular storage to ergonomic seating, the company’s showrooms highlight Scandinavian design principles of simplicity, functionality, warmth, and longevity.

A Modern Take on Timeless Design

Forma Furniture’s philosophy is guided by five core Scandinavian design values:

Functional Beauty – Multi-functional pieces from Skovby and BDI designed for real-life living, with hidden table extensions, integrated wire management, soft-close compartments, and adjustable shelving.

– Multi-functional pieces from Skovby and BDI designed for real-life living, with hidden table extensions, integrated wire management, soft-close compartments, and adjustable shelving. Natural Materials & Craftsmanship – Inspired by Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle, Forma features manufacturers who sustainably source wood, soft earth tones, and tactile textures. Brands like Stressless®, Copeland Furniture, and Luonto deliver lasting comfort and durability.

– Inspired by Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle, Forma features manufacturers who sustainably source wood, soft earth tones, and tactile textures. Brands like Stressless®, Copeland Furniture, and Luonto deliver lasting comfort and durability. Light-Filled Minimalism – Sleek, low-profile designs from Mobican and Himolla create airy, open spaces that embrace natural light.

– Sleek, low-profile designs from Mobican and Himolla create airy, open spaces that embrace natural light. Warm Minimalism – Cozy yet clean, selections from Luonto and Copeland Furniture achieve balance between simplicity and comfort.

– Cozy yet clean, selections from Luonto and Copeland Furniture achieve balance between simplicity and comfort. Sustainability & Longevity – Many of Forma’s partners are FSC®-certified and family-owned, committed to ethical manufacturing and circular design.





21 Years of Design, Comfort, and Community

With Showrooms in Fort Collins, Boulder, and Northglenn, Forma Furniture offers personalized design consultations, expert service, and hands-on showroom experiences. Customers can also explore collections online that reflect the Danish concept of hygge—comfort, simplicity, and intentional living.

Anniversary offers — 21% off select brands and 10% off Stressless® — are available October 11–26, 2025.

Join Forma Furniture’s Oktoberfest celebration on Saturday, October 11, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fort Collins showroom.

For more information or to locate your nearest showroom, visit www.FormaFurniture.com or call (970) 204-9700.

About Forma Furniture

Founded in 2004, Forma Furniture is a locally owned and operated Colorado furniture company specializing in modern and Scandinavian design. With a mission to bring timeless design and sustainable living to Colorado homes, Forma offers a curated selection of high-quality furnishings backed by personalized service and deep design expertise.