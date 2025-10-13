Forma Furniture Hosts CU Football Star Omarion Miller for Exclusive Meet & Greet in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forma Furniture is bringing Buffs fans together for a special community celebration featuring University of Colorado wide receiver Omarion Miller (#4). The Meet & Greet event takes place on Saturday, October 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Forma Furniture Boulder showroom (2460 Canyon Blvd, Unit L-05).

The event kicks off Forma’s 21st Anniversary Sale, offering 10–21% savings storewide through October 26, and includes a giveaway drawing for a Himolla Aura recliner valued at $2,699. The winner will be announced on November 3.

A Star on the Rise: Omarion Miller

Omarion Miller quickly became one of the most exciting young players in CU Football. The 6'2", 210-pound wide receiver made headlines during his 2023 breakout game against USC, where he recorded seven receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown, setting a Colorado freshman record for single-game receiving yards.

After recovering from a leg injury that sidelined him for part of 2024, Miller has returned to the field stronger than ever. Analysts project him as one of CU’s most dynamic playmakers with NFL-level potential and expect a standout 2025 season.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Omarion Miller and celebrate with the CU community that has supported us for more than two decades,” said Travis Garrish, Owner and President of Forma Furniture. “As a proud CU graduate, I love any opportunity to connect Buffs fans, local businesses, and our Boulder community.”

This appearance is independent of the University of Colorado Athletics Department, but Forma Furniture’s connection to CU runs deep — Garrish, a CU alum himself, has long made supporting Boulder’s community and spirit a core part of his business.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Time: 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Location: Forma Furniture Boulder, 2460 Canyon Blvd, Unit L-05, Boulder, CO 80302

Phone: 303-442-2742

Giveaway: Himolla Aura recliner ($2,699 value)

Sale: 10–21% off storewide through October 26

Drawing Winner Announced: November 3

Fans are encouraged to arrive early for photos, autographs, and a chance to win. The event is free and open to the public.

About Forma Furniture

Founded in 2003, Forma Furniture is Colorado’s destination for modern, Scandinavian, and contemporary home design. With showrooms in Boulder, Fort Collins, and Northglenn, Forma Furniture offers thoughtfully curated furnishings and décor from top European brands. The company proudly celebrates 21 years of serving the Front Range with design expertise and community spirit.

Learn more at www.formafurniture.com.

Media Contact:

Travis Garrish

Owner and President, Forma Furniture

travis@formafurniture.com

303-442-2742