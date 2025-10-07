Growers Edge Funds First Loan, Projects Over $30 Million in Mortgages by Year-End

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Edge , a technology firm that provides modern financial products and data-driven tools for agricultural retailers, manufacturers, farmers, and lenders, today announced it had partnered with a leading secondary market provider to fund its first mortgage loan. Now able to offer long-term, fixed rate products, Growers Edge is on track to help finance over $30 million in agricultural mortgages by the end of 2025.

Originators frequently turn away rural borrowers because they don’t meet traditional lending criteria. Growers Edge helps make these borrowers “underwritable” by empowering loan officers to specialize in complex FSA and RD loans. By partnering with a growing network of funding partners, including national lenders and community banks, the firm will broaden access to capital for farmers nationwide.

Growers Edge offers financing across a full spectrum of credit needs: from fixed- and adjustable-rate mortgages to equipment loans, bridge financing, construction funding, revolving lines of credit, and leasing products across a variety of credit profiles.

Over the last year, the company has made the following moves on its mission to deliver the first digital mortgage platform for agriculture:

Hired Managing Director for Mortgage Brian Weis, former VP at Guaranteed Rate and SVP at Fairway Independent Mortgage, to build a team of loan officers and scale a multi-billion dollar ag loan origination network.





Hired a team of loan officers and built a loan origination pipeline to connect borrowers to capital.





Acquired Agcor for up-to-date, always-on land intelligence information including mapping, data, climate risk, valuation, and analytics software.





Acquired FarmTest, an automated in-field testing platform that strengthens financial and warranty offerings by generating real-world product performance data.





Secured a leading secondary market provider as an anchor funding partner, and engaged other partners to expand credit options for borrowers with multiple different credit profiles.





Launched an outreach program that empowers community banks to write long-term, fixed-rate products they wouldn’t otherwise be able to provide.



“By connecting growers and funding partners, we mark a massive zero-to-one moment for Growers Edge,” said Weis. “With over $30 million in origination volume as a modest start, the real milestone is the framework we’ve built to make it possible. That foundation sets us up to scale far beyond this year.”

In 2025, Grower Edge raised over $25 million to build the first full-service fintech platform for agriculture. The firm offers a suite of financial products that reduce risk and promote ag innovation, including its Crop Plan Warranty Program, land and climate intelligence solutions, and input lending tools.

Growers Edge partners directly with manufacturers, retailers, and industry groups to help growers adopt innovative practices with confidence. The company has worked with five of the top ten largest ag retailers and other leading organizations, including Nutrien, PepsiCo, Mondelez, Helena Agri-Enterprises, and The Nature Conservancy.

About Growers Edge

Growers Edge provides modern financial products and data-driven tools that help forward-thinking agriculture retailers, manufacturers, and lenders reduce their growers' risks and costs when adopting newer innovative solutions and practices. The company's crop plan warranties and input financing solutions are trusted by dozens of retailers and manufacturers to assist hundreds of growers affordably purchase their products and guarantee yields on over one million acres of cropland.

