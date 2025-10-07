Mr. Electric® Reminds Homeowners to Prioritize Fire Safety During National Fire Prevention Month





WACO, Texas, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October is National Fire Prevention Month, with National Fire Prevention Week taking place October 5-11. It’s an important reminder for homeowners to review their fire safety plans and take proactive steps to protect their families. Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, encourages homeowners to go beyond checking smoke detectors and also safeguard against electrical hazards by keeping systems up to date, using outlets and cords properly, installing surge protectors, and having the right equipment on hand in case of emergency.

“Electrical safety is not just a checklist; it’s an ongoing commitment to safeguarding homes, families and communities”, said Josh McCormick, president of Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company. “During National Fire Safety Month, we’re reminding homeowners that small upgrades and preventative maintenance can make a difference. Our licensed professionals are here to guide smart choices that deliver peace of mind and help reduce the risk of electrical fires year-round.”

Importance of Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Smoke detectors remain one of the most effective tools for protecting families in the event of a home fire. To ensure the best protection, it’s important to understand the different types available.

Ionization alarms respond quickly to fast, flaming fires

Photoelectric alarms are more sensitive to slow, smoldering fires

Because no one can predict what type of fire might occur, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) recommends installing both types, or using dual-sensor alarms.

Professionally installed, hardwired smoke and carbon monoxide detectors offer superior reliability. These systems can be interconnected, providing faster alerts and better coverage. Detectors should be installed on every level of the home, in each bedroom and outside all sleeping areas. Avoid placing them near windows, doors or vents where drafts could interfere with detection.

Even the best detectors require regular care to stay reliable. Homeowners should:

Test detectors monthly

Clean them twice a year to remove dust and debris

Replace batteries annually

Install new units every 10 years

Additional Electrical Fire Prevention Tips

Smoke detectors are only one part of a complete fire safety plan. Reducing the risk of electrical fires is just as important and homeowners can take several simple but effective precautions:

Install Whole-Home Surge Protection: Whole-home surge protection systems regulate voltage and shield sensitive electronics from sudden spikes, helping to protect them from damage.

Whole-home surge protection systems regulate voltage and shield sensitive electronics from sudden spikes, helping to protect them from damage. Use Tamper-Resistant and Fire-Resistant Outlets: Tamper-resistant outlets help prevent accidental shocks, while fire-resistant outlets can detect dangerous electrical arcs and shut down the circuit before a fire can start.

Tamper-resistant outlets help prevent accidental shocks, while fire-resistant outlets can detect dangerous electrical arcs and shut down the circuit before a fire can start. Upgrade to Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter (GFCI) Outlets: These outlets are essential in kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor areas to prevent electrical fires.

These outlets are essential in kitchens, bathrooms and outdoor areas to prevent electrical fires. Replace Old or Damaged Wiring and Panels: Outdated systems can overheat or short-circuit. Service professionals from Mr. Electric can inspect and modernize the home’s electrical infrastructure.

Outdated systems can overheat or short-circuit. Service professionals from Mr. Electric can inspect and modernize the home’s electrical infrastructure. Practice Safe Use of Cords and Power Strips: Avoid frayed or damaged cords and never overload outlets or strips.

Avoid frayed or damaged cords and never overload outlets or strips. Unplug Electronics When They Are Not in Use: This reduces fire risk and helps conserve energy.

This reduces fire risk and helps conserve energy. Keep a Fire Extinguisher Rated for Electrical Fires: Store it in an accessible location and ensure everyone knows how to use it.



While October is an important reminder, fire safety is a year-round responsibility. Mr. Electric can help with everything from replacing outdated smoke detectors to installing combination alarms and performing electrical safety inspections. To learn more, contact your local Mr. Electric or visit Mr.Electric.com.

