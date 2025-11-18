Stay Safe and Powered Through the Holidays and Winter









WACO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays bring shorter days, colder weather and often a spike in electricity use—from holiday lighting displays to heating systems. With damaged cords and overloaded circuits among the leading causes of electrical fires, Mr. Electric®, a Neighborly® company, is sharing expert advice to help homeowners stay safe, conserve energy and keep the season bright.

“It’s easy to get caught up in decorating and entertaining without realizing the strain we put on our electrical systems,” said Josh McCormick, president of Mr. Electric, a Neighborly company. “A few proactive steps now can help make all the difference in keeping families safe and homes running efficiently all winter long.”

Holiday and Outdoor Lighting Safety

As daylight fades earlier, outdoor lighting becomes essential for both safety and curb appeal. Professional installation and preventative checks can help protect against electrical hazards while enhancing efficiency and style throughout the holidays.

To light up safety this season, homeowners should:

Inspect cords, outlets and decorations before use

Avoid daisy-chaining extension cords

Use GFCI outlets outdoors to protect against electrical shock



For added peace of mind, professional installers can install pathway lights, motion sensors and holiday displays. Professional electricians can install GFCI outlets, weatherproof covers and timer systems to make outdoor lighting bright, energy-efficient and worry-free.

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Winter is the most critical time to test smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) detectors, as heating systems and indoor gatherings increase both fire and carbon monoxide risks. Detectors should be tested monthly and replaced every 7-10 years, depending on the model.

Mr. Electric recommends installing interconnected smoke and CO detectors on every level of the home, especially near bedrooms and kitchens. Interconnected systems provide faster, whole-home alerts—an essential safeguard during the colder months.

Whole-Home Electrical Checkups

A safe home starts with a solid electrical foundation. A home electrical safety check can help identify issues before winter’s peak demand. Comprehensive electrical checkups follow the National Electrical Code (NEC) as the primary guideline to ensure all electrical wires, systems and components meet required safety standards.

Proactive maintenance not only helps homeowners avoid midseason electrical failures but also extends equipment lifespan and keeps homes safe and reliable all year long.

To learn more about electrical safety this season, contact your local Mr. Electric or visit Mr.Electric.com/safeholidays.

