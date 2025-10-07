BrightWork Appoints John Lamphiere as New CEO

Boston, Massachusetts, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightWork, a leader in project portfolio management solutions on Microsoft 365 and SharePoint, has announced the appointment of John Lamphiere as its new Chief Executive Officer. John Lamphiere is a seasoned global C-Level executive with a proven track record of transforming companies from scale-up to globally recognized organizations. His previous roles include leadership positions at Facebook, Glassdoor, and ActiveCampaign, where he achieved sustained year-over-year double-digit growth and multiple successful exit events.





John Lamphiere's expertise lies in crafting strategies that deliver deliberate growth while aligning organizational goals with market opportunities. His leadership style is characterized by a focus on teamwork, innovation, and a shared vision, which aligns perfectly with BrightWork's mission and values.

"From my very first conversation with the team, I knew BrightWork was different. It’s not just a company, it’s a community built on a special culture of shared purpose, strong values, and a clear vision for the future," said John Lamphiere. "What excites me most is how closely BrightWork's mission aligns with my own leadership values: teamwork, innovation, a shared vision, and a passion for our customers. Over the next few months, I’ll focus on listening, learning, and connecting with our teams, customers, and partners so we can shape the next chapter together."

John Lamphiere is also a board member, non-executive director, advisor, and coach to multiple founders, CEOs, boards, and leadership teams at organizations driven by growth and scale. His appointment marks a significant milestone for BrightWork as it continues to expand its influence in the project management sector.

"We’re excited to welcome John as our new CEO. With his deep global experience leading companies through transformative stages of growth, John brings exactly the kind of vision and leadership that will guide us into our next phase of success. His values as a leader align strongly with our cooperative culture, and I’m confident he will build on the strong foundation we’ve created together. I look forward to supporting John through this transition and seeing BrightWork continue to thrive under his leadership," says Éamonn McGuinness, Former CEO of BrightWork. Éamonn will continue in his role as the Cooperative Trustee and Company Director at BrightWork.

BrightWork helps organisations plan, manage, and deliver projects successfully with BrightWork 365, a project and portfolio management solution built on Microsoft 365 and the Power Platform. Combining ready-to-use templates, dashboards, and reporting with the collaborative power of Microsoft Teams and Power BI, BrightWork enables teams to improve project visibility, standardise processes, and deliver better results.

